All easter eggs in Dying Light: The Beast and how to find them (Work in progress list)

There are various easter eggs in Dying Light: The Beast. As players have come to expect from the franchise, Techland has always been generous with game and movie references. Franchises like Star Trek, Legend of Zelda, Left 4 Dead, and Assassin's Creed, among others, have made their way into the Dying Light series. The Beast follows suit and brings us quite a few new ones.

This article will go over all the easter eggs in Dying Light: The Beast and how you can find them.

Note: This article is a work in progress and will be updated as more details emerge.

List of all easter eggs in Dying Light: The Beast

1) EXPcalibur weapon from Dying Light

EXPcalibur is a weapon from Dying Light that makes its way into The Beast. Titled EXPcalibur II, this legendary weapon has quite a few prerequisites to be fulfilled. However, for collectors who like to acquire every legendary in the game, this is a good place to start.

A newer version of a Legendary weapon from Dying Light (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Players must acquire eight different Stone Sigils and then reach a designated spot to lift the weapon for almost three minutes. This is similar to how the weapon can be acquired in the first game.

2) Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles

One of the simplest easter eggs in Dying Light: The Beast can be found while completing the Hydro Puzzle side quest. You can veer off course in the sewers to come across an exploding zombie in a corner.

Reference to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Behind him is a reference to the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. Four pizza boxes denote how much the four turtle brothers loved pizza, and the rat denotes their sensei, Splinter.

3) Castaway

Among the movie-related easter eggs in Dying Light: The Beast, there is a reference to the 2000 survival drama Cast Away on a deserted island. This spot is close to the Mist boss fight, which occurs during the First Blood story quest. The map below shows the exact location.

Castaway easter egg (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Similar to the movie, a small raft with a tent and a ball beside a camp can be found at this location

4) Walking Dead

Another one of the easy-to-locate easter eggs in Dying Light: The Beast is that of The Walking Dead. While completing the A New Strain story quest, players activate a safe house.

Walking Dead easter egg (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

When heading to the basement to activate the power for this safehouse, you will find "Don't Open, Dead Inside" written on the wall. This is the iconic line in The Walking Dead that's marked on doors to let people know not to open and let the trapped walkers in.

5) Harry Potter

The next three easter eggs in Dying Light: The Beast, including this one, are tied in the same spot. Close to the Monastery where you first meet Olivia during the Safe Haven story quest, there is a broken railroad and a caved-in tunnel.

Harry Potter platform number nine and three-quarters (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Head to the location marked on the map to find a wall on the right side with the numbers nine and three-quarters. This is a direct reference to the train platform number from which trains depart, taking students to Hogwarts.

6) Minecraft

This wall functions just like it does in the movie franchise and lets you in. Once you head into the corridors, you will find cubic blocks you can break to make your way further inside. This is a reference to the popular sandbox game Minecraft.

Minecraft reference in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

7) Golden Train and Glova consumables

Once you make your way further inside the tunnels after breaking through the Minecraft blocks, you will find a shiny Train. It is a reference to the urban legend of the German train filled with gold. However, unlike the legend, the train in-game is entirely made of gold.

It was believed that this German train carrying gold was hidden in Poland at the end of World War 2. However, that narrative itself is a traveller's tale and doesn't hold any weight. Close to the coach of this train, you can find Golden Tickets lying beside the Glova secret weapon. This is a famous recurring item in the franchise and is a powerful weapon to use in-game.

Golden Train and the recurring Glova secret weapon from the franchise (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

8) Shrek's House

Movie references are a common theme for Easter eggs in Dying Light: The Beast. While looking for Stone Sigils, you will come across the Curse Sigil in the mouth of a skeleton. This is located close to the Memorial Hill of Heroes. The entire structure where the skeleton rests resembles the home of Shrek. That said, having the Curse Sigil in the skeleton's mouth is just a cherry on top.

Movie easter eggs in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

9) Bicycle Race

Another one of the easiest easter eggs to locate in Dying Light: The Beast is a bicycle race. Its location is marked on the map below. Once here, you can take the bike for a spin in a time trial race. During this, you must make your way down the hill while going through 16 checkpoints. If you make it to the finish line within a minute, you will get the gold trophy for this race.

Bicycle easter egg in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

This article will be updated with information about additional easter eggs in Dying Light: The Beast. The references and their location will all be added after the last updated entry as we uncover more details.

