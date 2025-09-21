How to get the EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast

EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast is a legendary melee weapon that Kyle Crane can dual-wield. This is the second version of this legendary item, with its predecessor first featured in Dying Light. This weapon cannot be acquired early, as it requires you to complete a story quest halfway through the game. That said, unlocking the EXPcalibur also warrants searching for some Sigils scattered around the map of Castor Woods.

Ad

This article will provide a guide to acquire all the Stone Sigils and the EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast.

Prerequisites to unlock the EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast

Before unlocking the EXPcalibur, you must locate eight different Stone Sigils from hidden locations. While seven of them can be acquired without any complications, one will require you to have completed the "Some Like it Dark" story quest.

Ad

Trending

All Stone Sigils required to unlock the EXPcalibur (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Here are all the Stone Sigil locations you must find to unlock the EXPcalibur II:

Ad

1) Stone Sigil: The Void

Void Stone Sigil (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

This Stone Sigil can be found in the southeast direction of the Monastery. Head to the waterfall marked on the map and make your way up to the pools created by it. Behind it lies a cave with a few zombies lurking inside. Clear them out, jump into the dark water, and swim down. Use your survivor sense to pick up the first Sigil.

Ad

2) Stone Sigil: The Moon

Moon Stone Sigil (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Close to the location of the first Sigil, there will be some climbable rocks. Scale them to reach the top and make your way to the small opening between rocks. Once inside, look for the elevated surface where the Moon sigil can be found.

Ad

3) Stone Sigil: Witch's Mark

Witch's Mark Stone Sigil (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

The third Stone Sigil required to unlock the EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast requires you to head northeast from the previous Sigil location. Close to the water body will be a small hut made of rocks. Make your way inside and look at the chimney to acquire the Witch's Mark.

Ad

4) Stone Sigil: Sacrifice

Sacrifice Stone Sigil (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

For the fourth Stone Sigil, head out from the Witch's hut, cross the water, and climb up the rocks on the left side. Jump across and head further east to find stone structures. Close to it will be five mossy pillars facing north. Inside it, on the middle pillar, is the Sacrifice Sigil.

Ad

5) Stone Sigil: Blood

Blood Stone Sigil (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

The fifth Stone Sigil needed to unlock EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast requires you to reach the Valentine Asylum. There is a fountain at the position marked on the map. The statue of this fountain is inlaid with the Blood sigil, which you can easily pick up.

Ad

6) Stone Sigil: Curse

Curse Stone Sigil (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

The sixth Stone Sigil requires you to head to an area with a giant dead tree behind the Memorial Hill of Heroes. Reach the position marked on the map to find a skeleton buried on the ground. In its mouth is the Curse Stone Sigil required to unlock EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast.

Ad

7) Stone Sigil: Death

Death Stone Sigil (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

The next Stone Sigil requires you to reach the Church in the Old Town. Head to the stairs that take you to the basement entrance you use to enter the building in The Beast Within mission. Sneak across the room to find a statue with a wide foundation. The Death Sigil will be inlaid within that structure.

Ad

8) Stone Sigil: Shadow

Shadow Stone Sigil (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

The final Sigil required to unlock EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast requires you to complete the "Some Like it Dark" story quest. At the end of this quest, Grappling Hook and Exile's Cave are unlocked. Inside this cave, close to a candle, is the last Shadow Sigil.

Ad

Obtaining the EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast

After you acquire all eight Stone Sigils, reach the position marked on the map, northeast of the Monastery. There is a tall rock structure you must climb. Use the tree roots to start climbing. Jump towards the branches, which act like monkey bars, to reach the smaller structure. From there, jump to the other side and use the climbable rocks to make your way to the EXPcalibur.

Ad

Location of EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Once here, place all eight Sigils on the smoking points on the ground. Following this, a monster will appear; you must either fight it or throw it off the edge. Now comes the tedious part. To pick up the EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast, you must press and hold the interact button for at least 150 seconds. After this, you will acquire the legendary EXPcalibur II.

Ad

Do note that this melee weapon is irreparable, and as such, you should avoid using it to the point that it breaks.

That concludes our guide to obtaining the EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast. It is one of the many legendary items scattered throughout the game. Since the last Stone Sigil has a prerequisite mission, it is advised to go after this sword after you have completed at least seven story quests.

Ad

For more coverage on Dying Light: The Beast, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.