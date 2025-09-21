How to get the EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast

EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast is a legendary melee weapon that Kyle Crane can dual-wield. This is the second version of this legendary item, with its predecessor first featured in Dying Light. This weapon cannot be acquired early, as it requires you to complete a story quest halfway through the game. That said, unlocking the EXPcalibur also warrants searching for some Sigils scattered around the map of Castor Woods.
This article will provide a guide to acquire all the Stone Sigils and the EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast.
Prerequisites to unlock the EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast
Before unlocking the EXPcalibur, you must locate eight different Stone Sigils from hidden locations. While seven of them can be acquired without any complications, one will require you to have completed the "Some Like it Dark" story quest.
Here are all the Stone Sigil locations you must find to unlock the EXPcalibur II:
1) Stone Sigil: The Void
This Stone Sigil can be found in the southeast direction of the Monastery. Head to the waterfall marked on the map and make your way up to the pools created by it. Behind it lies a cave with a few zombies lurking inside. Clear them out, jump into the dark water, and swim down. Use your survivor sense to pick up the first Sigil.
2) Stone Sigil: The Moon
Close to the location of the first Sigil, there will be some climbable rocks. Scale them to reach the top and make your way to the small opening between rocks. Once inside, look for the elevated surface where the Moon sigil can be found.
3) Stone Sigil: Witch's Mark
The third Stone Sigil required to unlock the EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast requires you to head northeast from the previous Sigil location. Close to the water body will be a small hut made of rocks. Make your way inside and look at the chimney to acquire the Witch's Mark.
4) Stone Sigil: Sacrifice
For the fourth Stone Sigil, head out from the Witch's hut, cross the water, and climb up the rocks on the left side. Jump across and head further east to find stone structures. Close to it will be five mossy pillars facing north. Inside it, on the middle pillar, is the Sacrifice Sigil.
5) Stone Sigil: Blood
The fifth Stone Sigil needed to unlock EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast requires you to reach the Valentine Asylum. There is a fountain at the position marked on the map. The statue of this fountain is inlaid with the Blood sigil, which you can easily pick up.
6) Stone Sigil: Curse
The sixth Stone Sigil requires you to head to an area with a giant dead tree behind the Memorial Hill of Heroes. Reach the position marked on the map to find a skeleton buried on the ground. In its mouth is the Curse Stone Sigil required to unlock EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast.
7) Stone Sigil: Death
The next Stone Sigil requires you to reach the Church in the Old Town. Head to the stairs that take you to the basement entrance you use to enter the building in The Beast Within mission. Sneak across the room to find a statue with a wide foundation. The Death Sigil will be inlaid within that structure.
8) Stone Sigil: Shadow
The final Sigil required to unlock EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast requires you to complete the "Some Like it Dark" story quest. At the end of this quest, Grappling Hook and Exile's Cave are unlocked. Inside this cave, close to a candle, is the last Shadow Sigil.
Obtaining the EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast
After you acquire all eight Stone Sigils, reach the position marked on the map, northeast of the Monastery. There is a tall rock structure you must climb. Use the tree roots to start climbing. Jump towards the branches, which act like monkey bars, to reach the smaller structure. From there, jump to the other side and use the climbable rocks to make your way to the EXPcalibur.
Once here, place all eight Sigils on the smoking points on the ground. Following this, a monster will appear; you must either fight it or throw it off the edge. Now comes the tedious part. To pick up the EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast, you must press and hold the interact button for at least 150 seconds. After this, you will acquire the legendary EXPcalibur II.
Do note that this melee weapon is irreparable, and as such, you should avoid using it to the point that it breaks.
That concludes our guide to obtaining the EXPcalibur in Dying Light: The Beast. It is one of the many legendary items scattered throughout the game. Since the last Stone Sigil has a prerequisite mission, it is advised to go after this sword after you have completed at least seven story quests.
