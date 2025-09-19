Where to find Grappling Hook in Dying Light: The Beast

The Grappling Hook is one of the standout features in Dying Light: The Beast. It was also available in the previous title, making the gameplay more exciting and dynamic. With the grappling hook, you can swing across surroundings, reach otherwise inaccessible locations, and move around much faster, giving you a Spiderman-like feel.
However, this item is not available from the very beginning. You need to meet specific requirements before you can unlock it.
This article will provide a detailed guide on how to unlock the Grappling Hook in Dying Light: The Beast and how to use it effectively.
How to get the Grappling Hook in Dying Light: The Beast
To unlock the Grappling Hook in Dying Light: The Beast, you need to progress through the main storyline until you reach the mission Some Like It Dark. Once you complete this mission, you’ll receive the Grappling Hook as a reward.
Some Like It Dark is the ninth mission in the main narrative. Since the game features a total of 18 main missions and 20 side missions, this means you’ll gain access to the Grappling Hook when you’re about halfway through the story.
How to use the Grappling Hook
Once unlocked, the Grappling Hook will appear in your inventory. To use it, equip it in one of your tool slots. After equipping, select the tool slot containing the Grappling Hook, and you’re ready to go. Aim at where you want to use the hook and press the dedicated button (middle mouse button on PC) to throw it. Holding the button allows you to swing, while tapping it pulls you toward the targeted surface.
The Grappling Hook is one of the best tools for moving quickly across the map. Since the game features a vast open world, traversal can take a lot of time, but using the hook lets you swing through trees, climb to hard-to-reach spots, and save time. It also adds a fun element to the gameplay, making it feel more exciting.
Grappling Hook upgrades
The Grappling Hook can be upgraded to improve its effectiveness, allowing you to move and swing faster.
The first upgrade enhances it to the Rare variant, unlocking the ability to pull enemies toward you. To obtain this upgrade, you’ll need one Beginner Manual Page, which can be earned as quest rewards or found in Dark Zones.
The final upgrade turns it into the Epic variant. This requires one Intermediate Manual Page to upgrade.
