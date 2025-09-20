The Beast Within mission walkthrough in Dying Light: The Beast

The Beast Within is the third story quest in Dying Light: The Beast, sending Kyle on a hunt for the creature the people of the Town Hall have been worried about. When the residents mention the Beast, they aren't referring to the Chimera Kyle put down inside the Hall. Instead, they specify a faster and more vicious infected zombie that tore apart the Baron's men from the Town Hall residents.

Ad

This article will provide a walkthrough for The Beast Within mission in Dying Light: The Beast.

How to complete The Beast Within mission in Dying Light: The Beast

Reach the explosion site

After The Beast Within mission starts, head toward the attic of the Town Hall, exit from the window, and reach an adjacent rooftop. Here, a cutscene will play, which finally introduces Kyle Crane to the Volatiles roaming the streets of Castor Woods. You are then asked to follow the traces of the Beast that the residents of the Town Hall complained about.

Ad

Trending

Avoid direct visual contact with the Volatiles (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Stick to the rooftops, and avoid being seen by the Volatiles, who will be marked in red when you use Survivor Sense. Once you reach a bridge that has an armored truck and a few burning cars below it, slowly take down all the infected in this area. Step into the back of the truck and investigate.

Ad

Head to the Church

In the next part of The Beast Within mission, reach the Church to locate the Beast. However, once you find the Church in the old town, all its primary entrances will be blocked. Slowly head down from one of the side stairs to find a way inside the Church through the basement.

Reach the Church in The Beast Within mission (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

While crawling through these dark spaces, you will encounter numerous sleeping zombies. Slowly make your way across the room by crouching and avoiding turning your flashlight on as much as possible.

Ad

Once inside the Church, a cutscene will play where Kyle comes across numerous bodies and suddenly finds someone tied to a rope hanging upside down. This is when the Beast you are looking for shows up, kills this man, and then escapes.

Climb the Church tower

Make your way toward the front of the Church, head left to climb up and slowly make your way all the way back to the Church Organ. Drop down the foldable ladder in the wooden platform and then jump onto the Chandelier. Now jump across to the rope and swing all the way toward the front of the Church again. Climb up on the wooden platforms and look at the walls above you.

Ad

Climbing the Church Tower in The Beast Within mission (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Use these ledges to slowly make your way up to the top of the Church tower and then jump out the window. At this point, you will be asked to pursue to Beast all the way to its lair. Grab all your essentials and head to the tunnels where this Beast fled.

Ad

Explore the Train Tunnels

Slowly head inside the train tunnels and make your way across the rubble. A few bodies of humans and infected will be scattered along the way. Head all the way to a room where you will encounter the creature in an ensuing cutscene. When it evades Kyle Crane, something sinister pops out of the door far down the hallway.

Head inside the Train Tunnels (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

At this point, a wild chase of Volatiles will be initiated, and you need to run for your life. While sprinting to the entrance of this tunnel, a few more Volatiles will try to stop and tackle you. If you feel like your character is not sprinting after doing parkour in any area during this chase, optimize the game settings to turn on Auto-Sprint.

Ad

After you reach the entrance of the tunnel, a cutscene will play where the three volatiles finally stop chasing you since they can't be out during the daytime. This is where Kyle contacts Olivia over the radio, and The Beast Within mission concludes.

For more coverage on Dying Light: The Beast, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.