A New Strain mission walkthrough in Dying Light: The Beast

In Dying Light: The Beast, the story pushes forward with the main quest A New Strain, directly after completing the Power Gambit mission. Kyle, now working closely with Olivia, is sent to investigate the Baron’s activity and, along the way, faces another Chimera Infected.

Completing the A New Strain mission in Dying Light: The Beast rewards you with +10,000 XP, a Survivor’s Jacket, +500 Old World Money, and an Extra Co-op lootbox.

How to complete A New Strain mission in Dying Light: The Beast

Tracking the Baron at the Monument

A New Strain mission objective (Image via Techland)

The A New Strain mission begins with Kyle heading toward the Sheriff for a cutscene and then traveling to the Memorial Hill of Heroes. Here, the Baron’s trail leads straight into danger.

The Monument area is swarming with infected. Taking it on at night offers bonus XP, but it’s a risk-heavy move since enemies hit harder in the dark. Spitters are the real priority, as one perched on a nearby truck and another on the monument itself. Take them down first, then clean up the horde.

Take care of the enemies nearby (Image via Techland)

Militia zombies are also in play. Their armored fronts make them resistant, so attack from behind. If you’ve got a hammer, bait them near gas canisters, strike, and then dodge back before the blast. Molotovs also help thin the numbers quickly.

Head inside the truck (Image via Techland)

Once clear, check the surroundings:

A strange device near the truck.

A loot crate inside with a rare shotgun, +3 ammo, MRE Rations, a medium lockpick, and an empty gas canister.

Securing the Safe Zone

Follow the markers (Image via Techland)

Olivia then directs Kyle to secure a Safe Zone in the suburbs. The building is easy to spot with its tapestry marker. Use the van outside to climb through an open window. Inside, clear all infected and shut the entrances. To restore power:

Follow the blue cable down to a locked basement door.

Climb the nearby vent to slip inside.

Clear more enemies and grab the fuse from the storeroom.

Defeat the enemies and follow the markers (Image via Techland)

With the fuse in place, flip the switch, secure the Safe Zone, and rest at the bed if needed. There’s also a workbench here, useful if your weapon durability is running low.

Infiltrating the E&F Plant

Scale up and reach the checkpoint (Image via Techland)

Next stop is the E&F Plant. Charging through the main entrance is a death trap, and it’s filled with Baron’s armed guards. Instead, head left to the stacked trailers, climb them, and use the destroyed white pipe to sneak into an upper section.

Whether you go stealth or guns blazing, take out rifle-wielding guards first; their damage output is brutal. Push into the courtyard to trigger a cutscene, followed by a heavy firefight. Unlike zombies, these enemies can block, so fight smart.

Interrogating the Scientist (Image via Techland)

Loot after the fight includes ammo, Old World money, jewellery, cigarettes, and spare weapons. Past the double doors, you’ll confront a scientist who explains a Chimera Infected escaped to the junkyard. To lure it, you’ll need a gas canister hooked into a dispenser.

Hunting down the Gas Canister

Follow the marker to the vent (Image via Techland)

Head into the plant’s basement via the vent and clear the infected inside. Use Survivor Sense to spot items:

Gas canister tucked under a table.

tucked under a table. Antibiotics are on a nearby table.

Grab the canister and exit toward the junkyard. The path isn’t too long, but infected roam the area, especially runners. Either fight or sprint, depending on your resources.

Take out the goons in A New Strain mission (Image via Techland)

At the junkyard, place the canister into the device. Before you can activate it, Baron’s soldiers ambush you again. Use cover, take out close-rushers quickly, and heal when possible. Once they’re cleared, activate the device and brace yourself.

Boss fight: The Behemoth

The Behemoth boss in A New Strain (Image via Techland)

The Chimera here is no ordinary foe; it’s a towering Behemoth. Here are some tips to tackle the boss:

Watch for a car-throwing attack, try to evade as much as you can.

His heavy slams create shockwaves that can’t be blocked; dodging is the only option.

Stick close with an axe or sword, and switch to rifles when you need range.

The Behemoth grows more aggressive during the fight, adding a triple ground pound to his kit.

He summons Biter zombies mid-fight. They’re weak but can disrupt your rhythm, so clear them fast.

Stay mobile, keep behind him when possible.

Eventually, you’ll build enough Beast Mode to deal serious damage. With patience and evasion, you’ll wear him down until a finisher prompt appears. Kyle decapitates the Behemoth, collects its blood sample, and injects himself with a dose.

With the fight over, Kyle secures transport and drives back to the Monastery to deliver the Chimera’s blood sample to Olivia. This concludes A New Strain in Dying Light: The Beast.

This concludes our walkthrough on A New Strain in Dying Light: The Beast. For more news and updates on the game, follow Sportskeeda.

