Power Gambit mission walkthrough in Dying Light: The Beast

Power Gambit is a story quest in Dying Light: The Beast, where Kyle must help restore the power for the residents of the Town Hall. This requires him to go to a Power Station and investigate why the foreman hasn't been responding. Two waves of reinforcements were sent to check on the situation, but tragically, both teams disappeared. This is where Kyle comes in to help assess and solve the situation.

Ad

This article will guide you through the Power Gambit mission in Dying Light: The Beast.

How to complete the Power Gambit mission in Dying Light: The Beast

Head to the Power Plant

In the first section of the Power Gambit story quest, you must reach the Power Plant. Since the destination is far away, using a car will be safer and easier. After you reach the station and try to figure out how to get in, the speakers in the area will start blaring with sounds of the Foreman. He directly speaks to Kyle, advising him to stay back.

Ad

Trending

Find the Foreman in Power Gambit story quest (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Reach the small one-storeyed building and climb its roof. From there, jump towards the main building and slowly move left towards the AC unit and monkey bars to reach a metal walkway. Kick down the foldable ladder and head inside the window to meet Largo, the Foreman.

Ad

Also read: First Blood mission walkthrough in Dying Light: The Beast

Reach the Main Power Plant building

Find a way to climb the roof of the station's primary building in the Power Gambit story quest. Use the entrance at the northern end of this building. Go left to find a double door that can be lockpicked. This will take you to a room with a vent. From the vents, you will drop down to another dark room where numerous sleeping zombies will be present.

Ad

Use the vent here marked here (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Either slash through each one of them, or sneak towards another double door that you can lockpick to head down from stairs. Be careful of the next interactable door, as opening it will instantly ambush you with an exploding zombie. Avoid it and head inside this room to clear out all infected creatures here. There will be a few more exploding zombies lurking around, so make sure to maintain a safe distance.

Ad

Get to the turbines room

Reach the far end of the room you just fought all the zombies in and head down the stairs to open a hatch. This will take you to the lower section where the turbines have flooded. Drop down and swim your way towards the pipes in both the first and the second room, connected via a small vent. When you run out of air, head for the turbines close to the ceiling to catch your breath.

Ad

Access the turbine room in Power Gambit story quest (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

You need to turn off a green pipe valve that will be present in each of these rooms. Following this, head back to the surface using the vent. At this point, Kyle will contact Largo, who will inform you that draining the flooded water will require you to turn on a pump.

Ad

Turn on the pump to drain water

Head to the lower metal gate inside the room above the turbines, and find the pump. Since it needs power to turn on, head further back and use the metal rafters to make your way to the generator behind this room. While you are here, unlock the metal gate that opens up to the stairs that brought you down. Before taking the wire all the way to the pump, move the metal cabinet blocking a vent.

Ad

Use this generator to power the water pump (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

This vent will allow you to easily run the cable from the generator to the pump without having to worry about the wire's length. Now turn on the pump, and as the water drains out, you can finally activate the turbines. At this point in the Power Gambit quest, you should be prepared for the worst.

Ad

Head into the big room above the turbines to face another ambush. After dealing with the infected, head down to turn on the turbines, which surprisingly won't stay powered on without water.

Find wrenches to turn on the red pipe valves

Run to the other end of the turbine room to investigate the pipes. This is where Kyle contacts Largo once again, who informs you about valve wrenches. Get close to the Storage Room door and use the vent on its right side wall to climb inside and open the door. Inside this room, the valve wrench you need will be on a metal rack. Use it to turn the two red pipe valves.

Ad

Red Valves in Power Gambit story quest (Image via SK Gaming || Techland)

Go back to the machine beside this Storage Room door to turn on the turbines for one final time. Climb back up using the hatch and go talk to Largo. This is where a cutscene will reveal that the Power Plant was shut down by the Baron intentionally. The Foreman betrays Kyle as Baron's men come to capture him. However, at this point, Kyle becomes the Beast and takes down all the guards.

Ad

Fight the Baron's men

Turn on the Power Plant one final time. Use the stairs to reach the roof and clear the additional guards that Baron sent. Be careful that if it is nighttime already, then Volatiles might be around. If you spot one, make sure to stay in the UV light and take down the guards first.

Beware of the Volatiles in Power Gambit quest (Image via SK Gaming || Techland

Avoid the shooters who will try to attack you from range. Use the machines on the roof as cover to heal yourself while taking on both the guards and Volatiles. Grab all the ammunition from the crates on the roof. Finally, run all the way back to the Town Hall and talk to the Sheriff to conclude the Power Gambit story quest in Dying Light: The Beast.

Ad

For more coverage on Dying Light: The Beast, follow Sportskeeda:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sankalpa Das Sankalpa is a gaming journalist at Sportskeeda who specializes in role-playing games (RPGs) and first-person shooters (FPS). A trained IT engineer, he switched his career to combine his passion for computer hardware and video games. Having done early build testing for Redstorm Entertainment, Sankalpa brings a wealth of insight into his role at Sportskeeda. He actively plays the games he is tasked to cover and then writes unbiased, thoughtful, and accurate features.



Delta Force 1 was the first title Sankalpa played, and it ignited in him a lifelong love for the FPS genre. Currently, he prefers to play multiplayer games on his PC. That said, he would love to explore the majestic landscapes of Far Cry 4's Kyrat in person if he ever finds himself in a Jumanji-type scenario.



Sankalpa follows the esports scene of Rainbow Six quite closely, with he himself playing with and against T2 and T3 teams in R6 tournaments at one point. He enjoys watching the tactics employed by professional players, especially Pengu, a former G2 member and 2x Winner of Rainbow 6 Siege invitationals.



In his spare time, Sankalpa can be found listening to lossless music or editing YouTube videos. He also loves binge-watching anime. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.