How long does it take to beat Marvel's Spider-Man 2?

Marvel's Spider-Man 2's PC port was released on January 31, 2025. Originally released back in October 2023, the game made its way to PC after more than a year. If you have purchased a copy of Spider-Man 2 for Windows and are wondering how long it will take to beat the entire game, we have you covered.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 features a short main story compared to most modern-day titles. The game can take 15 to 20 hours to finish if you are solely focusing on the main campaign. But what about side quests and for those who are aiming to finish the game 100 percent? Let's take a look.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2: Side quests and 100 percent completion time

SpiderMan 2 features a short campaign (Image via Insomniac Games)

If you are a long-term fan of Marvel or Spider-Man in general, chances are that you would like to delve further into the game and finish the side quests as well. If so, do note that you will be investing around 20-25 hours in the game. Of course, if you are new to Marvel video games, it might take you longer, considering the additional time it will take to get your skills refined.

Now, if you are someone who chases 100 percent completion, you should expect to invest anywhere between 25 hours to 30 hours. Once you manage to complete the entire game, you will be rewarded with the Platinum trophy called Dedicated.

If you want to learn more about the achievements and trophies available in the game, check out this guide.

