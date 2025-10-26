How long does it take to beat RV There Yet

Finishing RV There Yet does not require a large amount of time, and the majority of players will be able to complete the primary story in approximately 5 to 7 hours. This brief duration is actually one of the game's appealing qualities, as it is a compact, disorderly co-op, and it ends before it has a chance to become tiresome or boring.

Let's look more into it.

What adds to your playtime in RV There Yet

The story length mostly depends on how your group handles the drive. However, if you decide to take detours, explore extra routes, or dive into the side content with friends, expect your total playtime to stretch closer to 8 or even 9 hours.

Co-op is fun in RV There Yet (Image via Nuggets Entertainment)

The game doesn’t use procedural generation, so the map layout stays consistent, but the routes you pick and how smoothly your team communicates will directly affect how long it takes to reach the end. There are 15-20 checkpoints scattered across the game, each marking a new stretch of chaos, from avoiding land mines to fending off wildlife.

Since it’s built for up to four players, everyone’s role matters. One person drives while others clear obstacles, navigate hazards, and call out directions using proximity chat or in-game gestures. A cautious, coordinated team might breeze through in six hours, but if your RV keeps blowing up, it’s going to take longer.

Replayability and current content

At this moment, the game does not have any extra DLC or new story chapters and Nuggets Entertainment made the game available for everyone on October 21, 2025. Although there are no official achievements or trophies to earn in the game at this time, the developers have added a large number of small, careful details that make the experience of playing the game again enjoyable.

The game is designed with several different possible paths a player can take; because of this, every time you play through the game it can feel a little bit different from the last time. This specific feature gives the game a greater amount of replay value than a person might assume just from hearing about its short total playing time.

Players have also praised how well the game works as a short co-op experience on Steam, especially given its $7.19 price tag. It’s designed to be enjoyed over a single weekend, where the goal is to survive the trip without falling apart as a team.

