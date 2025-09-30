How long does it take to beat Silent Hill F

Silent Hill F is the latest game in the long-running survival horror series, and you might wonder how long it takes to reach the end of Hinako Shimizu's journey through the town of Ebisugaoka. The Silent Hill 2 Remake, released in 2024, took around 15 hours to complete, and the same is the case for the latest game in the franchise.

Silent Hill F takes around 12-15 hours to beat, but it also depends on a few key factors. Let's take a look at everything you need to learn about the game's completion time.

Silent Hill F completion time explored

Silent Hill F's completion time depends on a few key factors, namely, the difficulty you are playing on. One playthrough can take you around 12-15 hours if you are on a higher difficulty. Players selecting the Story challenge will definitely have an easier time and can finish the game in around 11-12 hours. If you skip cutscenes, you will be able to reach the finish line before that.

Screenshot from the game (Image via Konami)

Similar to other games in the series, F also features exploration, where you can roam around the environment to solve puzzles, find secret areas, and collect supplies. The difficulty you select for puzzles will also factor in, as in lower modes, you will be able to easily come across clues and solve them.

F's survival horror aspect will definitely make it challenging if you are playing on a harder difficulty, as you will find fewer supplies and your weapons will require more swings to damage enemies, leading to them breaking down quickly. This will make you rely on stealth more, increasing your play time.

Does Silent Hill F have multiple endings?

One playthrough of the game will take around 12-15 hours, and it features 5 different endings based on the choices you make as Hinako. For those eager to collect all of the Silent Hill F achievements, you will have to go through multiple playthroughs using the New Game+, which adds more optional content such as new enemies, plotlines, and more.

Overall, completionists are looking at a solid 20-30 hours of playtime, or even more, based on the content you indulge in. If you do not care about collecting all of the trophies, you can complete the game in roughly 15 hours, or even less, depending on story and puzzle difficulties, exploration, and how quickly you can adapt to the challenge that the game will throw at you.

