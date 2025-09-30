Birthing Monster in Silent Hill F: How to defeat the boss easily

The Birthing Monster in Silent Hill F is a boss that you will encounter while exploring the Dark Shrine Worship Hall in Act 6 of the game. This grotesque monstrosity is easily one of the creepiest monsters you will encounter, as Hinako's journey leads her to the depths of the otherworld dimension.

Ad

Let's take a look at how you can defeat the Birthing Monster in Silent Hill F.

How to defeat the Birthing Monster in Silent Hill F

The Birthing Monster in Silent Hill F is a boss that you will encounter at the very end of the Dark Shrine Worship Hall, when you are searching for the item that is precious to Shu in order to solve the puzzle. This grotesque monstrosity can prove to be quite a challenge, as it will spawn the Kashimashi monsters during the battle.

Ad

Trending

Also Read: Silent Hill F review

The Birthing Monster in Silent Hill F (Image via Konami)

The Birthing Monster's patterns are easy to remember, and once you learn them, you can easily defeat her. Here is how to do so in Silent Hill F.

Ad

While fighting the Birthing Monster in the Dark Shrine, make sure to take out the coccoons first. They break easily in one or two hits.

Be ready to dodge when you hear a gurgling sound. The Birthing Monster can spit at you, which will damage you.

If a Kashimashi spawns from the coccoon, make sure to isolate it from the Birthing Monster and kill it first.

The Birthing Monster is slow, and you can easily dodge its attacks.

It is suggested that you dodge when it gives out the glitching effect instead of countering. If it hits you, you can get stunned and will take quite a lot of damage.

Make sure to use healing items, such as Bandages, to keep your health and Sanity up.

Ad

Defeating the Birthing Monster in Silent Hill F will allow you to continue the story through the Dark Shrine till you find yourself back in the Ebisugaoka Middle School at the start of the next chapter. The Birthing Monster will later appear as an regular enemy in several occassions. Check out more related guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Supratim Sarkar Supratim is a journalist, game reviewer and guides writer on gaming at Sportskeeda. He is a gamer and a geek with a degree in Graphics design and 3D Animation. His love for video game environments, especially the world of Teyvat, made him pursue a career in 3D Game Design.

When he is not busy defeating bosses in JRPGs or farming relics in Honkai Star Rail, you can find him grinding FPS games and trying to climb ranked ladders. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.