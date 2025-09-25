Sakuko in Silent Hill F: How to defeat the boss easily

While exploring the otherworld Dark Shrine in Chapter 3, you will come across an entity that resembles your friend, Sakuko in Silent Hill F. Hinako's nightmarish journey into the purgatory of the series will often require her to live through painful memories, and the first one that will haunt her will be that of her friend, whose life ends early on in the game.

Let's take a look at how you can defeat Sakuko in Silent Hill F.

How to beat Sakuko in Silent Hill F

Sakuko is one of the many friends of Hinako that you will meet during the prologue of Silent Hill F, who unfortunately meets her demise early on. Her death plays an essential role in Hinako's journey, and will lead up to this fight, where you must confront a grotesque form of her.

Also Read: How to solve the Locker Codes puzzle in Silent Hill F

Keep an eye out for the Suzu Bell attack (Image via Konami)

The boss battle is divided into a few sections, and she can easily decimate Hinako using her weapons. So preparation for the battle is a big thing that you will need to do. Firstly, make sure to stock up on the medicines scattered around the small room, as there is a high chance that you are low on health from the previous section.

The fight against Sakuko in Silent Hill F (Image via Konami)

Interact with the Hokora Shrine and save your game, then proceed to opening the door, which will trigger the fight against Sakuko in Silent Hill F. Now, let's go over some tips and tricks on how to beat her.

Sakuko in Silent Hill F will throw her weapon at you, which will damage you and stun you for a while. Dodge this attack and try to get close to her.

Deliver a few light attacks and save your stamina for dodging her attacks.

Sakuko does not have many attacks that you can counter. There is only one, where she folds her hands, which will have the glitch effect. Make sure to use your heavy attack here to counter her.

Keep an eye out for when she lunges forward, trying to grab Hinako. If she is successful, she can take out a chunk from your HP bar.

When the arena becomes dark, this is when Sakuko will unleash her Suzu bell attacks. Look for the glowing headpiece that she is wearing to find her, and hit her with a light attack. This will interrupt her attacks. Do this three times, and this phase will end.

Her attacks during the second phase will remain the same, ending with the Suzu bell attack.

If you are successfully able to interrupt her Suzu bell attacks, you will unlock an achievement in Silent Hill F called The Sound of Silence. Defeating Sakuko will start a cutscene, which will take you to the next chapter.

