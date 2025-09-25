Locker Codes puzzle in Silent Hill F: How to complete easily?

The Locker Codes puzzle in Silent Hill F can be found while exploring the middle school of Ebisugaoka. There are four school lockers in total that you can unlock, but to progress in the game, you will need to solve only one. Regardless, they hold some enticing rewards and resources that you might want to grab before heading back into the treacherous streets of the town again.

Let's go over how you can solve the Locker Codes puzzle in Silent Hill F.

How to solve the Locker Codes puzzle in Silent Hill F

While exploring the middle school, trying to find the key that will lead the party through the gate to the mountains, Hinako will come across a set of security measures that the vice principal of the school set, and you will need to solve them to get past the barrier in Silent Hill F.

There are four lockers (Image via Konami)

Most of the codes that you will find will be written in Girl Codes, a format that just replaces the numbers with letters that look like them, i.e., I becomes 1, A becomes 4, E becomes 3, etc. Here is a breakdown of the Girl Codes transcription for your easy understanding:

A = 4

B = 8

D = 7

K = *

I = 1

O = 0

S = 5

T = +

U = 6

Y = x

Also Read: How to complete the Altar puzzle in Silent Hill F

For the Locker Codes puzzle in Silent Hill F, the main locker of Asakura Ayumi will be different based on the difficulty that you are playing on. The rest of them will be the same. Here are all of the codes in case you want to skip to the decoding part.

The origami cranes will give you clues for the Locker Codes puzzle in Silent Hill F (Image via Konami)

Asakura Ayumi

The code for this locker in Story difficulty is 564, in Hard it is 865, and in Lost in the Fog it is 399. You will find the Cabinet Key in this locker that you can use to open the cabinet in the staff room.

Suga Yosie

Opening the locker for Suga Yosie will require you to use the code 505. This locker rewards you with the School Bag, which expands your inventory space.

Tsuchiya Taiko

The code for this is easily available as part of the Origami Cranes. One of them will suggest that someone with the initials TT have their locker combination set to 377. Opening this one will reward you with the Wolf Omamori.

Aoi Takeshi

The code for this kid's locker is 401 (4=A, 0=O, and 1=I). This will give you the Origami of Griveance, which has another clue linked to it.

You can obtain the Key to the Back Mountains by opening the first locker, which is necessary to progress the story. Once you get it, go ahead and talk with Shu and Rinko. After the cutscene ends, you will unlock a Silent Hill F trophy called Shell of the Past.

