How long does it take to beat Star Wars Outlaws?

Star Wars Outlaws by Massive Entertainment has finally fulfilled the dreams of exploring planets and galaxies in an open-world Star Wars adventure. The title features many beloved locations like Toshara, Tatooine, Akiva, and more with hours of main story and side quest content within each one. Moreover, there are multiple collectible items, treasures, and well-designed mini-games.

Hence, there is plenty of content to keep players busy for hours in this intergalactic space adventure. This article will go over the completion time for Star Wars Outlaws, including the duration of the main story, as well as for a completionist playthrough.

How long does it take to complete the main story in Star Wars Outlaws?

It takes 15-17 hours to complete the main story (Image via Ubisoft)

If you plan on running through the main story of the game without diving into any side content or farming for new gear, you can expect around 14-17 hours of playtime. Do note that this estimated playtime also depends on the choice of difficulty setting, as 14-16 hours is what it takes to complete the game on normal difficulty.

Trending

If you choose the Outlaw or Scoundrel difficulty setting, it will roughly add two hours to the playtime, considering you’ve to deal with more aggressive enemies with bigger health bars.

If you want to experience all the side stories and quests, it will add around 5-6 hours to your playthrough and you can expect around 19-22 hours of gameplay.

For the 100% completionist playthrough with all Star Wars Outlaws achievements and trophies, it will take you somewhere around 35-40 hours to beat the game.

How much side content is there in Star Wars Outlaws?

There is ample side content in Outlaws (Image via Ubisoft)

The main campaign of Outlaws is only part of the full experience. There is much to experience in the side quests of the game that adds necessary world-building and depth to the world of Star Wars.

Each Syndicate has major side quests that provide new information about the group’s motivations and goals. There are also Contracts you can take from brokers that reward Credits and increase your reputation with the Syndicate. Moreover, nine Expert quests grant new abilities, some of which can be game-changers for difficult encounters.

On top of that, there are smaller quests like Intel Quests that lead you to important materials, equipment, and paint jobs for your ship. Here are the types of side content in Star Wars Outlaws:

Syndicate Quests

Intel Quests

Side Quests

Merchant Quests

Outlaw Legends Quest

Expert Quests

Contracts

Additionally, there is the expansive open world which you can explore to search for treasure, take down outposts, or just run through the vast landscape. Outlaws is best enjoyed at your own pace, participating in quests you like, discovering treasure and side quests, and running towards areas and landscapes that tickle your curiosity.

Also check: All Star Wars Outlaws factions explained

Check out more game-related articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Looking for today's Wordle answer or some helpful Strands hints for today's NYT games? We've got all the solutions and tips you need right here!