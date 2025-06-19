How long does it take to beat The Alters?

The Alters is an exciting survival adventure title in which you must explore the world around you and build bases as you find your way out of a landing-gone-wrong situation. If you have already started the game and are wondering how long it will take to complete, you are at the right place.
The main storyline of the game will take you approximately 16-18 hours to finish. However, there are multiple side quests and other activities to do in the game as well, which can keep you occupied for some more time.
The Alters: Approximate time for side quests and 100 percent completion
Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers
The main storyline of the game is quite elaborate itself and takes a decent amount of time to complete, as mentioned earlier. That said, if you want to spend more time exploring the secrets of the world The Alters takes place in, you will have to spend around 20-25 hours in total (basically 3-7 hours on top of the main storyline).
If you are aiming for 100 percent completion, though, be prepared to spend some additional hours. In total, there are 5 endings in the game. Moreover, there are 56 trophies as well. For a 100 percent completion, you will need to achieve all the endings as well as all the trophies. This whole process can take you approximately 26-30 hours.
Do note that the time mentioned above can vary from player to player based on several factors. For example, The Alters features multiple difficulty levels, and completing it on a higher difficulty will naturally take longer than on a lower one.
Also read: How to use Scanner in The Alters
Moreover, it also comes down to your experience and skills in such video games. If you aren't very familiar with exploration and base-building titles, it goes without saying that you will take some extra time to wrap up the game.
Check out more The Alters guides here:
- The Alters stuttering and crashing on PC: Possible fixes and reasons
- The Alters trophy list: All achievements and how to unlock
- How to cure radiation poisoning in The Alters
- How to make food for your crew in The Alters
- 7 beginner tips to get started with The Alters
Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.