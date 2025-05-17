How long it takes to beat Doom The Dark Ages

Doom The Dark Ages is finally out, and fans are already praising its bold new direction. The game takes players back to explore the roots of the Doom Slayer, acting as a prequel to Doom (2016) and Doom Eternal. The new medieval aesthetics, weapon mechanics, and deep lore are definitely worth a try.
Players who have not played the game or are just starting out might wonder how long it takes to beat it. On average, it takes around 12–15 hours to complete Doom The Dark Ages.
On that note, here's a breakdown of the campaign length and what could affect it.
Completion time of Doom The Dark Ages campaign and what could make it vary
Doom The Dark Ages is strictly a single-player experience. There's no multiplayer or co-op campaign option, so the full focus is on the story and gameplay. If you're playing on easy or normal difficulty, the campaign should take about 12 to 15 hours to complete.
However, if you're aiming for 100% completion, the total playtime could stretch up to 20 hours or more, which is quite impressive for a modern FPS title. Players attempting the game on higher difficulties will likely spend even more time due to the need for multiple retries and careful strategizing.
Here are all the main campaign missions in the game:
- Village of Khamir
- Hebeth
- Barrier Core
- Sentinel Barracks
- The Holy City of Aratum
- Siege - Part 1
- Siege - Part 2
- Abyssal Forest
- Ancestral Forge
- The Forsaken Plains
- Hellbreaker
- Sentinel Command Station
- From Beyond
- Spire of Nerathul
- City of Ry’uul
- The Kar’Thul Marshes
- Temple of Lomarith
- Belly of The Beast
- Harbor of Souls
- Resurrection
- Final Battle
- Reckoning
To achieve a 100% completion rate, you need to collect every single collectible. Here are all the collectible categories:
- Codex Entries
- Toys
- Rubies
- Demonic Essence
- Wraithstones
- Gold
Finding all of these will take time and effort, especially since many of them are hidden in secret locations. One of the most difficult collectibles to find in the game is the secret Toys.
That’s everything you need to know about how long it takes to beat Doom The Dark Ages. Do note that actual playtime can vary from player to player based on your difficulty level and play style.
