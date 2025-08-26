Understanding how to loot enemies in Metal Gear Solid Delta is crucial to obtaining items, ammo, and special rewards undetected. While some games will simply have you loot automatically, Snake must do some work using stealth, CQC, and after he has positioned himself appropriately, he can loot enemies actively.

Ad

With that, here is how you loot enemies in Metal Gear Solid Delta.

Note: This guide is a work in progress; additional details will be added later.

Methods to loot enemies in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Positioning matters, so be careful (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming // KONAMI)

The easiest way to loot enemies is simply to pick up their bodies, but placement matters as well; you can either commit to the stealthy kill or rush in. Stealth is the best option; otherwise, your enemy raises their weapons, and changes the chance to loot.

Ad

Trending

For players who use New Style controls, their input can be toggled from hold to toggle in the Options menu to make the loot process faster and more natural.

To grab a fallen enemy in PS5, hold Square. Once the pick-up animation starts, just let go of Square to drop the body and have the loot drop right to the ground. Enemies who are killed directly will only drop one loot item, and those taken down non-lethally will drop two, which makes stealth kills even more rewarding for resource collection.

Ad

Another method to loot enemies in Metal Gear Solid Delta is the hold-up tactic, which can make enemies drop loot voluntarily. The steps are:

Stalk your target: Approach quietly by holding L1 (PS5) to enter stalking mode. Snake’s footsteps will be silent, and you’ll avoid alerting the enemy. Enter CQC range: Watch for the CQC prompt to appear, which shows you’re close enough to engage without being noticed. You can initiate CQC by pressing and holding the right trigger (RT/R2) in New Style and holding Circle in Legacy style. Draw your weapon: Pull out any gun and aim at the enemy. They’ll instinctively raise their arms in surrender. Aim at Vitals: To make enemies drop loot, aim directly at critical points like the head or midsection. Doing this correctly prompts them to release their items on the ground.

Ad

This method works on most regular guards and has the added benefit of keeping you stealthy.

Special Boss loot in Metal Gear Solid Delta

Certain enemies and bosses have unique drops tied to hold-ups. For example, during The End’s boss fight, you can sneak up and hold him up to get a Moss Camo item. Performing this correctly unlocks the You Snooze, You Lose trophy, adding both a reward and a collectible incentive.

Ad

This shows that the hold-up mechanic can also trigger special rewards and trophies.

That wraps up everything to loot enemies in Metal Gear Solid Delta. For more game-related content, make sure to follow Sportskeeda.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishi Pallav Rishi is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. A civil engineer by background, his passion for gaming began with childhood memories of playing Snow Bros. with his father. In college, he competed in FIFA, Counter-Strike, and Valorant tournaments. Outside gaming, he enjoys long bike rides, playing guitar, and practicing Karate. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.