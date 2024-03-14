Creating Adam in Infinite Craft doesn't require biblical powers or some Godly elements. Forget the usual tools and resources – crafting Adam is a unique experience. While the process may seem divine, rest assured that giving rise to the first human is surprisingly straightforward.

Prepare to drag buttons extensively as in this guide, we'll walk you through the steps on how to make Adam himself.

Here's how to make Adam in Infinite Craft

Steps to make Adam in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Infinite Craft, with its boundless creativity, allows you to craft nearly anything you can imagine. And yes, that even includes biblical figures. Here's how to bring Adam into your Infinite Craft world:

Combine Water and Fire to make Steam. Combine Steam and Earth to make Mud. Combine Earth and Wind to make Dust. Combine Dust and Earth to make Planet. Combine Wind and Fire to make Smoke. Combine Smoke and Water to make Fog. Combine Planet and Fog to make Venus. Combine Venus and Mud to make Adam.

And that is about all the effort you need to spend to create Adam in Infinite Craft. With Eve, you can now witness the advent of humanity. Maybe do not eat the apple this time, and see how humanity's evolution changes.

Other recipes with Adam in Infinite Craft

Other recipes with Adam in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

While Adam might be a divine being, his combinations aren't really anywhere near magical. They do make sense, for the most part. Here are a few of the combinations you can make with Adam in Infinite Craft:

Adam + Water = Eve

+ = Adam + Earth = Man

+ = Adam + Adobe = Adamant (still waiting to see combinations with Adobe make sense)

+ = (still waiting to see combinations with Adobe make sense) Adam + Pig = Bacon

+ = Adam + Pork = Ham

+ = Adam + Jungle = Tarzan

+ = Adam + Fairy Tale = Pinocchio

While crafting Adam might seem like the ultimate achievement, it's just the beginning in Infinite Craft. Consider him the first brick you lay – the foundation for a world teeming with biblical characters. Who knows, maybe your next creation will be Eve in Infinite Craft, or perhaps even a majestic Garden of Eden.

The possibilities are truly divine, limited only by your imagination. So, with Adam by your side, go forth and explore the boundless creativity Infinite Craft offers. . Embrace the element-combining process, and you'll be a biblical architect in no time.

