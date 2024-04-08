Making a book in Infinite Craft is the scholar's true wish in this game's virtual world. Crafting this item in a blocky world might seem like a basic task, but it's the foundation for a vast intellectual journey. Imagine lining shelves with countless tomes, enchanting items with cryptic glyphs from forgotten texts, or even venturing into fantastical realms unlocked by the power of stories.

This guide will take you step-by-step through the process of crafting a book in Infinite Craft, transforming your humble beginnings into a world brimming with knowledge. So grab your crafting table, gather your supplies, and prepare to unlock the power of the written word in Infinite Craft.

Here's how to make a book in Infinite Craft

Making book in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Making a book in this game is not complicated. Education is simple, they say, and Infinite Craft seems to be a true follower of this idea. You don't need to read books for the recipe. Here are the steps to make a book:

Combine Plant and Plant to get Tree. Combine Tree and Tree to get Forest. Combine Forest and Tree to get Wood. Combine Wood and Tree to get Paper. Combine Paper and Paper to get Book.

And just like that, in five simple steps, you have your very first book in the game. Your gateway to unlimited education is here, and now you may create literary masterpieces and claim rights to them in the game's virtual world.

Infinite Craft book recipes

Recipes with a book in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

Books and education are your gateway to a lot of new experiences in Infinite Craft:

Book + Fire = Ash

+ = Book + Book = Bookshelf

+ = Book + Bookshelf = Library

+ = Book + Library = Knowledge

+ = Book + Dragon = Game of Thrones (someone call George R.R. Martin)

+ = (someone call George R.R. Martin) Book + Sea Serpent = Kraken

+ = Book + Adobe = Bible (still waiting for combinations with Adobe to make sense)

+ = (still waiting for combinations with Adobe to make sense) Book + Mars = War of the Worlds

+ = Book + Magic = Spell

+ = Book + Dance = Tango

+ = Book + V8 = Encyclopedia

Unlike complex machinery or fantastical tools, crafting a book in Infinite Craft is a fundamental step, a humble beginning with far-reaching potential. It's the seed from which vast libraries can grow, nurturing your thirst for knowledge and lore within the game.

