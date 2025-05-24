If you're aiming to turn your barren world into a thriving ecosystem in The Planet Crafter, Fertilizer is one of the key resources you'll need. It’s used to craft essential structures like Biodomes, Food Growers, and even Rockets. But unlike basic materials, Fertilizer isn’t something you’ll stumble upon early. It needs to be crafted, and that requires progress.

This guide will walk you through how to make Fertilizer in The Planet Crafter.

How to unlock the Fertilizer crafting recipe in The Planet Crafter

Fertilizer is an important mid-game resource in The Planet Crafter (Image via Miju Games)

To unlock the Fertilizer crafting recipe, you’ll need to progress through the Terraformation Index. Specifically, reach Stage 5 (Liquid Water), which requires hitting 3.00 MTi. This unlocks the Biomass Ti category.

Once that’s done, raise your Biomass index to at least 835g. Doing this will unlock the Biolab, which is where you can finally craft Fertilizer.

Crafting Fertilizer in the Biolab

After unlocking the Biolab, gather the following materials:

3x Algae

2x Eggplant

1x Sulfur

You’ll need a steady supply of Eggplants from Food Growers, Algae from water collectors, and Sulfur from caves. While giving up your precious Eggplants might feel like a sacrifice early on, it pays off in the long run. Fertilizer lets you scale up your food and plant production much faster.

Note: Fertilizer can also be found in loot crates scattered across the map or inside wreckage sites. These random drops can give you a head start, but they’re not reliable for large-scale crafting.

Fertilizer, which is a critical mid-game resource in The Planet Crafter, unlocks a whole new level of growth for your colony. While it takes a bit of grinding to unlock the Biolab and gather materials, the payoff is absolutely worth it.

