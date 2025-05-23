The Planet Crafter: Uranium Cave location

By Ishant Jadhav
Modified May 23, 2025 22:56 GMT
The Planet crafter released on April 10th, 2024 (Image via Miju Games)
The Planet crafter released on April 10th, 2024 (Image via Miju Games)

In The Planet Crafter, Uranium is a high-value resource that you’ll need as your terraforming journey progresses. Whether you’re powering up Nuclear Reactors, building Rocket Engines, or crafting Pulsar Quartz, Uranium is a key element in the game. That said, it’s rare and can’t just be found lying around anywhere.

This guide will show you where to find Uranium Caves in The Planet Crafter and how to extract Uranium ore efficiently.

Uranium Cave locations in The Planet Crafter

Explore Uranium cave locations.(Image via Miju Games)
Explore Uranium cave locations.(Image via Miju Games)

There are two major Uranium caves in the game. Each one has its own navigation challenge, so here’s how to find them:

Gate Desert Uranium Cave

To reach the Gate Desert Uranium Cave (583:35:-667), start from your default spawn point (599:1:633) and head east toward the Aluminum Hills, easily identified by their gray, rocky formations. As you continue, watch for a narrow canyon marked by a blue supply crate — this is your path forward. Follow the canyon, and you’ll soon spot the cave entrance glowing with green crystals.

Highlands Uranium Cave

To reach the Highlands Uranium Cave (1780:21:1949), progress toward the northeastern rocky highlands; however, depending on your map version, it might appear in the northwest. As you explore the rugged terrain, keep an eye out for a cave entrance illuminated by glowing green Uranium nodes inside. The distinct glow makes it easier to spot once you’re close.

Uranium is essential in The Planet Crafter, and knowing where to find it early can give you a major advantage. Uranium can also be obtained through meteor showers, where Uranium meteors occasionally crash onto the surface. Additionally, loot crates scattered across the map may contain small amounts of Uranium.

