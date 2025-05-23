How to get Tree Bark in Planet Crafter

Tree Bark in Planet Crafter is a key material needed later in the game, mainly for making Tree Seeds with the DNA Manipulator and improving the oxygen and biomass levels. But getting it is tied to your base progression — specifically, unlocking and building the Biodome T2.

Here is a guide on obtaining Tree Bark in Planet Crafter.

Ways to get Tree Bark in Planet Crafter

Biodome T2 in Planet Crafter (Image via Miju Games)

Unlock Biodome T2 first

To start acquiring Tree Bark, you must reach 12.00 μK heat. This unlocks the Biodome T2 blueprint. Until you unlock this room, the Tree Bark won’t be available.

How Tree Bark in Planet Crafter is collected

Tree Bark in Planet Crafter (Image via Miju Games)

Once the Biodome T2 is built and powered, it will start producing Tree Bark. You don’t have to plant anything or activate any process. Just go inside the room and look for the side panel next to either doorway — it’ll have a screen with a tree icon.

This panel has two inventory slots, and Tree Bark will appear there over time. Players must simply open it and take the Tree Bark out when available.

Important note: Don’t put anything inside those slots by yourself. If the slots are full, Tree Bark won’t spawn.

Store Tree Bark for later use

It is helpful to position a Locker Storage near the side panel, allowing for easy movement of the Tree Bark. You’ll need it later for crafting Tree Seeds and using the DNA Manipulator, so storing a bit extra won’t hurt. Additionally, the Biodome T2 provides a nice Oxygen boost — 1,450/s just for being powered.

Materials needed to build Biodome T2

Here’s exactly what you must do to build the Biodome T2:

2 Bacteria Samples

2 Fertilizer

2 Super Alloy

1 Sulfur

You must have a Biolab to craft most of these items. Fertilizer and Bacteria Samples require Algae, which comes from an Algae Generator. You’ll also need Eggplants from Food Growers to produce Fertilizer. Ensure you have enough of these operations running if you’re short on materials.

That's all on getting Tree Bark in Planet Crafter.

