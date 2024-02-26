There is so much to craft and explore in Infinite Craft that the possibilities seem endless. From daily objects like chairs and iPhones to mythical creatures like unicorns and dragons, there seems to be no limit to what your creativity can craft. By combining the right elements, you can produce anything you desire in the sandbox browser game.

If you want to bring Pegasus to life (or at least into the game), we've got you covered. Here's a step-by-step tutorial on how to craft Pegasus in Infinite Craft, starting from the base elements: Earth, Fire, Water, and Wind.

How to make Pegasus in Infinite Craft

Guide to crafting Pegasus in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

To make a Pegasus in Infinite Craft, you simply have to combine Unicorn and Wind. However, Unicorn won't be immediately available to you if you're just starting.

Follow these steps to create Pegasus in the game:

Creating Unicorn

Use Water + Fire to make Steam. Combine Steam + Water to create Cloud. Put Cloud + Water to make Rain. Use Rain + Rain to make a Rainbow. Use Fire + Wind to make Smoke. Put Water + Water together to create Lake. Combine Lake + Smoke to make Fog. Use Fog + Earth to create Mist. Combine Mist + Rainbow to get a Unicorn.

Creating Pegasus

Combine Unicorn + Wind to make Pegasus.

Do note that each element recipe in the game is not unique. This means that there are plenty of ways to come up with Pegasus, although this one seems to be the simplest out there.

Other recipes with Pegasus in Infinite Craft

Pegasus recipes in Infinite Craft (Image via Neal Agarwal)

You can create plenty of interesting combinations in the game using Pegasus. Check these Pegasus recipes in Infinite Craft:

Pegasus + Water = Sea Horse

Pegasus + Island = Atlantis

Pegasus + Cloud =Rainbow

Pegasus + Trump = Trumpet

Pegasus + Hawaii = Surfing

Pegasus + Love = Cupid

Pegasus + Ship = Pirate

Pegasus + Kite = Dragon

Pegasus + Sea Horse = Seahorse

Pegasus + Freedom = Hippie

Pegasus + Wind = Flying Horse

Pegasus + Fire = Phoenix

