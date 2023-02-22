How to make your way to the Hospital Wing in Hogwarts Legacy

Amidst the grandeur of Hogwarts School of Wizardry and Witchcraft, WB Games' Hogwarts Legacy features several important locations that are either freely accessible or unlockable by completing quests. The Hospital Wing is one such location that players can access only after completing a story mission.

Hogwarts Legacy is a single-player RPG with an intriguing campaign, which features 43 story missions divided into 13 chapters. The unrestricted open-world experience offers over 57 additional quests that players can finish to explore every nook and cranny of a 'gamified Wizarding World.'

The Hospital Wing is a restricted area in Hogwarts Legacy, which can be unlocked by progressing through the campaign. Like many magical doors in the game, the Hospital Wing's robust entrance can only be unlocked using the Alohomora spell, commonly known as the Unlocking Charm.

The next section features a concise yet informative guide to help players make their way to the Hospital Wing in Hogwarts Legacy.

How to get to the Hospital Wing in Hogwarts Legacy and collect all Demiguise Moons

To make your way to this restricted area of the Hogwarts Castle, you must start the 22nd story/main quest, The Caretaker’s Lunar Lament. Once this quest has been initiated, travel to the Reception Hall near the Grand Staircase Tower, where Gladwin Moon will be waiting to guide you.

Moon will narrate the story of how the Demiguise Moon statue came to be and that he needs help collecting two of them. One is located inside the Faculty Tower, while the other is in the Hospital Wing. This character will also teach you how to cast the Alohomora spell, which will let you unlock the Faculty Tower door for starters.

Using the Alohomora spell on a locked door will trigger a mini game, which you must complete to open the door. Furthermore, it's highly recommended that you use the Disillusionment Spell to keep yourself undetected and avoid being caught trespassing in the castle's restricted area that's guarded by prefects or professors.

Once you collect the Demiguise Moon from the first location, which is the Prefect's Bathroom, climb up the staircase to reach the Hospital Wing. This will not only unlock the Hospital Wing in Hogwarts Legacy, but will also uncover a special Floo Flames location.

Inside the Wing, you'll find the second Demiguise Moon statue. Collect it and return to Gladwin Moon, who will still be standing near the Reception Hall, to hand them over and complete this quest. Gladwin Moon will express gratitude for your help and will inform you about the remaining Demiguise Moons that are scattered across the game's world, which you can locate and take back to him for rewards.

Completing the Man Behind the Moons side quest in Hogwarts Legacy will allow you to upgrade the Alohomora spell. It must be noted that Demiguise Moons can only be collected during the night.

After initiating this quest and collecting all the moons from around the castle, return to Gladwin Moon and he will teach you Alohomora Level 2. Similarly, return to him after collecting even more Moons and he will help you learn Alohomora Level 3.

Note that your character is required to know the most advanced Alohomora spell to be able to unlock certain doors across the map while collecting Demiguise Moons. Hence, make sure to return to Gladwin Moon for help whenever you need it.

Poll : 0 votes