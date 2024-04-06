Creating Woman in Infinite Craft allows you to use this block with other elements. Trying different combinations with it can lead you to discover some fun and hilarious items. This article will teach you how to make Woman in Infinite Craft. Moreover, it will give you some other recipes you can use that block in.
Here's how to make Woman in Infinite Craft
Making Woman in Infinite Craft is a tricky endeavor. You will need quite a few ingredients to create it. Among these is Venus in Infinite Craft, which some might not know how to make. Additionally, you'll need two primary ingredients: Love and Man.
Follow these steps to make both of them first.
Love
- Earth + Wind = Dust
- Dust + Earth = Planet
- Wind + Fire = Smoke
- Smoke + Water = Fog
- Planet + Fog = Venus
- Venus + Fog = Love
Man
- Water + Fire = Steam
- Steam + Earth = Mud
- Venus + Mud = Adam
- Adam + Earth = Man
Once you have Man and Love, combine them to create Woman.
Other Infinite Craft Woman recipes
Once you have created Woman in Infinite Craft, here are a few items you can create with it.
- Woman + TRex = Queen
- Woman + Love = Marriage
- Woman+ Marriage = Wife
- Woman + Brain Freeze = Headache
- Woman + Trump = Melania
- Woman + Battlefield = Amazon
- Woman + Japan = Geisha
- Woman + Flower = Bouquet
- Woman + Terror = Mother-in-law
If you enjoy playing Infinite Craft, check out some of our other guides:
- How to make God in Infinite Craft
- How to make Planet in Infinite Craft
- How to make Dust in Infinite Craft
- How to make life in Infinite Craft
- How to make SpongeBob in Infinite Craft