Creating Woman in Infinite Craft allows you to use this block with other elements. Trying different combinations with it can lead you to discover some fun and hilarious items. This article will teach you how to make Woman in Infinite Craft. Moreover, it will give you some other recipes you can use that block in.

Here's how to make Woman in Infinite Craft

The detailed process (Image via Neal Aggarwal)

Making Woman in Infinite Craft is a tricky endeavor. You will need quite a few ingredients to create it. Among these is Venus in Infinite Craft, which some might not know how to make. Additionally, you'll need two primary ingredients: Love and Man.

Follow these steps to make both of them first.

Love

Earth + Wind = Dust

Dust + Earth = Planet

Wind + Fire = Smoke

Smoke + Water = Fog

Planet + Fog = Venus

Venus + Fog = Love

Man

Water + Fire = Steam

Steam + Earth = Mud

Venus + Mud = Adam

Adam + Earth = Man

Once you have Man and Love, combine them to create Woman.

Other Infinite Craft Woman recipes

Some recipes you can conjure with Woman (Image via Neal Aggarwal)

Once you have created Woman in Infinite Craft, here are a few items you can create with it.

Woman + TRex = Queen

Woman + Love = Marriage

Woman+ Marriage = Wife

Woman + Brain Freeze = Headache

Woman + Trump = Melania

Woman + Battlefield = Amazon

Woman + Japan = Geisha

Woman + Flower = Bouquet

Woman + Terror = Mother-in-law

