How to manually save your game in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

Manually saving the game is very important in titles like The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. Although there's an autosave feature, it triggers only at specific points, also known as checkpoints. While this is a nice thing to have, a lot can happen between two checkpoints, so manual saves do come in handy occasionally.

With most games these days including just the autosave feature, it's rare to see titles like The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom include a manual save feature. So how does one do it?

How to use the manual save feature in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom

The manual save feature in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom is available from the beginning. You won't have to perform additional steps to unlock it. To access the feature, you only need to press the "+" button and open up your inventory.

After that, press the "R" button and keep going until you see the Cog-Wheels icon in the bar. Under that icon, you'll have different options, with the first option allowing you to save your game. Click on it, and your game will be saved manually. You can press the "+" button to exit the menu once you're done. It's on the same page where you can find the Special Controls list.

Moving forward, whenever you start the game, you'll be prompted with the option to load a save after you hit the "Continue" option on the startup screen. You can use the triggers to navigate your save files to select the one you want and then hit the "A" button to confirm your selection. This should load your save game and let you continue from that point.

Given that there is an autosave feature in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you don't really need to save your game manually. However, checkpoints are spread far apart in some instances, and you might want to save your game if you have acquired some materials you don't want to collect again.

With that out of the way, you can freely explore the lands of Hyrule and continue your quest to retrieve the fabled Master Sword. There are a lot of interesting enemies that you will come across in the game as well, and you'll need to be on your toes to defeat them.

To make things even more interesting, you can also cook food and brew various elixirs that will help you through your journey, so make sure you collect all items and keep cooking and brewing to breeze through your journey in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

