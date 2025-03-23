How many concurrent players does FragPunk have?

FragPunk has 28,467 concurrent players as of March 23, 2025, at the time of writing. The Bad Guitar Studio title was released on March 7, 2025, and has seen a fluctuating player count ever since. Between March 24 and March 23, 2025, the game was played by 40k to 50k players, according to Steam Charts. The FPS title is free-to-play and has garnered mostly positive reviews on Steam.

This article explores FragPunk's concurrent player count and all-time player count peak.

Note: The figures discussed in the article have been procured from steamdb.info.

FragPunk concurrent player count explained

FragPunk's concurrent player count stood at 28,467 on March 23, 2025. It continued to shift between 27k-29k in the early hours of the day with more players joining the game as the day progressed.

FragPunk Steam Charts reveal concurrent players on Steam (Image via SteamDB)

The game has maintained a steady player count, often reaching about 50k players in a single day. Its 24-hour peak, too, was almost 50k players. Furthermore, its all-time player peak, according to Steam Charts, stands at 113,946 players. This was on March 9, 2025, three days after the game's worldwide release.

Furthermore, on March 16, 2025, there was a dip in player count. However, from then onwards, the player count showed interesting upward and downward trends. It rose to 76,000 players on March 16, 2025, before quickly dwindling to 26,000 on March 17, 2025.

It once again reached over 50,000 players on the same day but dropped to less than 30,000 on March 18, 2025. This could have been due to the release of a new patch. Thus, trends have shown an unsteady rise and fall in the number of players in the game up until March 23, 2025.

At the time of writing, FragPunk is ranked ninth in terms of the highest-selling games on Steam, and has surpassed other popular titles such as Helldivers 2, Rainbow Six Siege, and Marvel Rivals. The Bad Guitar Studio title is gaining traction on Steam although the following months will be crucial in terms of its overall player count.

