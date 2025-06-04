How many Deltarune chapters will there be?

By Ishant Jadhav
Modified Jun 04, 2025 17:51 GMT
Deltarune released on 4 Jun, 2025 (Image via Tobyfox)
Deltarune was released on 4 June, 2025 (Image via tobyfox)

Deltarune, the quirky and heartfelt RPG from Undertale creator Toby Fox, continues to grow with each new chapter. With its clever bullet-dodging combat, memorable characters (both new and familiar), and mysterious lore, fans have been eager to know just how many chapters this parallel story will eventually tell.

Ad

If you’ve peeked into the in-game menu, you might have already seen that Deltarune is planned to have seven chapters. This article explores more about them.

Deltarune chapters and what's next?

The first two chapters were released for free and set the tone for the larger story ahead. They introduced us to new protagonists like Kris, Susie, and Ralsei, while teasing bigger things in the background.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

youtube-cover
Ad

Chapters 3 and 4 follow and are currently in the final stages of development. Chapter 3 was already fully playable from beginning to end as of late 2023.

However, because development has taken longer than expected, Toby Fox decided to split the release — instead of Chapters 3, 4, and 5 launching as one big bundle like originally planned, only the former two will be released together as a paid package.

The good news is that the team met their September 1, 2024, internal deadline for finishing Chapter 4’s core content. This means we’re likely closer than ever to finally playing the next batch of the story.

Ad

How’s progress looking for the final chapters?

While work continues on Chapter 5 and beyond, development is expected to speed up thanks to the addition of a dedicated producer earlier in 2024. That said, no release window has been shared yet for the final three chapters (5, 6, and 7).

In total, Deltarune will have seven chapters, with Chapters 1 and 2 already out and Chapters 3 and 4 on the way as the first paid release. With steady progress and internal milestones being hit, the journey through the Dark World is far from over, and it’s looking more exciting than ever.

Ad

Also read: How to fullscreen Deltarune

Here are some other gaming articles from Sportskeeda for you to check out:

About the author
Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav

Ishant Jadhav is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing a B.Sc. in animation and VFX — a course that integrates various forms of media — and has worked with game developers, journalists, as well as filmmakers. He's also a game designer who has lent his talents to multiple indie projects.

Ishant's love of gaming was inspired by the Witcher series, and though he prefers single-player experiences, he doesn't restrict himself to them and often plays It Takes Two and Chained Together with his friends.

When Ishant isn't analyzing or playing video games, he can be found indulging in the works of authors like Dan Brown, George R.R. Martin, and more.

Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications