How many Deltarune chapters will there be?

Deltarune, the quirky and heartfelt RPG from Undertale creator Toby Fox, continues to grow with each new chapter. With its clever bullet-dodging combat, memorable characters (both new and familiar), and mysterious lore, fans have been eager to know just how many chapters this parallel story will eventually tell.
If you’ve peeked into the in-game menu, you might have already seen that Deltarune is planned to have seven chapters. This article explores more about them.
Deltarune chapters and what's next?
The first two chapters were released for free and set the tone for the larger story ahead. They introduced us to new protagonists like Kris, Susie, and Ralsei, while teasing bigger things in the background.
Chapters 3 and 4 follow and are currently in the final stages of development. Chapter 3 was already fully playable from beginning to end as of late 2023.
However, because development has taken longer than expected, Toby Fox decided to split the release — instead of Chapters 3, 4, and 5 launching as one big bundle like originally planned, only the former two will be released together as a paid package.
The good news is that the team met their September 1, 2024, internal deadline for finishing Chapter 4’s core content. This means we’re likely closer than ever to finally playing the next batch of the story.
How’s progress looking for the final chapters?
While work continues on Chapter 5 and beyond, development is expected to speed up thanks to the addition of a dedicated producer earlier in 2024. That said, no release window has been shared yet for the final three chapters (5, 6, and 7).
In total, Deltarune will have seven chapters, with Chapters 1 and 2 already out and Chapters 3 and 4 on the way as the first paid release. With steady progress and internal milestones being hit, the journey through the Dark World is far from over, and it’s looking more exciting than ever.
