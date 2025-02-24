How mini games work in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a worthy entry to the iconic Yakuza franchise, and this spinoff carried everything that made its predecessors a success. From a well-written story, a stellar performance from the cast, and open-world activities, you can spend some hours doing random things instead of progressing the main story.

Ad

This article will cover every mini-game, how to play them, and where to find them. Mini-games can be easily dismissed as filler content or a waste of time; however, they offer the gaming community an opportunity to explore the world.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has a strong variety of mini-games

There is no shame in spending a few in-game hours exploring side content (Image via SEGA)

There are a few reasons to play certain mini-games in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, such as earning extra cash, boosting your reputation, and increasing your rank as a pirate. However, the real reward is the fun you get from each mini-game. While there are four major locations for you to visit, this article will include the mini-games on your pirate ship.

Ad

Trending

Also read: Complete guide for Goro Kingdom in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Despite being a spinoff, the Ryu Go Gotoku Studio developers didn't treat it as such with a massive open-world sandbox. This could stave off the loyal fanbase of the Yakuza franchise until the next major instalment.

Here are all the mini-games you can find throughout Hawaii.

Minigames on the Goromaru

Exploring the ocean as a pirate, searching for treasure, and fighting rival pirates can be boring and lonely without crewmates or things to do. Fortunately, the Goromaru isn't a sad ship, especially with the karaoke. You can sing iconic sea shanties aboard and find the machine inside Majima's private quarters.

Ad

If you are keen to explore your culinary skills, head to the Goro Goro Kitchen and prepare meals for yourself and your crew. You can find the kitchen at the top deck, or cook meals inside Majima's private quarters.

Honolulu

You spend a good part of the game in Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, and this area has the most mini-games in the entire game. There is plenty of side content for you to try while you are out and about, and these are some important details you should keep in mind.

Ad

You can find plenty of arcade games within the Anaconda Arcade. Here are a few things you can do from inside:

Fighting Vipers 2

SpikeOut FE

Virtua Fighter 3

Virtua Fighter 3 TB

The Ocean Hunter

SEGA Racing Classic 2: Battle on the Edge

SEGA Racing Classic 2: Power Edition

Some of these games sound familiar since they pay homage to SEGA classics. If you are done with arcade games, you can try Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's direct response to the Crazy Taxi series with the Crazy Delivery mini-game. There are two areas for you to try this mini-game:

Ad

Aloha Street

Anaconda Boulevard

It is worth noting that this mini-game can only be accessed after accomplishing the Stay Crazy substory. Crazy Taxi isn't the only gaming franchise the developers drew inspiration from for mini-games.

If you head southwest of the city, you can find a circuit for racing carts inspired by Nintendo's Mario Kart series. You can start participating in races after you finish the Dragon Kart in Paradise substory.

Dragon Kart is in a different league (Image via SEGA)

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio isn't done taking notes from Nintendo with Mario Kart; in the city, you can do Sicko Snap, and it is identical to Pokémon Snap. This mini-game is about you taking photos and can be unlocked after finishing the Snap Those Sickos! Again! Substory at the Aloha Beach Trolley Shop.

Ad

If you are in the mood to gamble, you can head to the Gambling Hall at Fuji Street to play:

Oichu-Kabu

Koi-Koi

You can sharpen your singing chops with some karaoke sessions (Image via SEGA)

Other mini-games include:

Ad

Pool : You can find a pool board at Diamond Head .

: You can find a pool board at . Ounabara Vocational School : Unlocked after the Smartest Pirate Crew substory at Harbor Street .

: Unlocked after substory at . Open Road Shogi : You can play ranked, challenge matches, and puzzles at Sakura Street .

: You can play ranked, challenge matches, and puzzles at . Karaoke : You can sing a few songs at the Revolve Bar .

: You can sing a few songs at the . Master System Console: After singing, you can play video games upstairs in the bar.

Rich Island

Unlike Honolulu, there is not much to do in this area. While exploring Rich Island, you can explore the following mini-games:

Ad

Goro Goro Kitchen : You can head to the Central Plaza to play this mini-game.

: You can head to the to play this mini-game. Goro Kingdom : This is where your rescued animals will go, located in the Residential District .

: This is where your rescued animals will go, located in the . Master System Console: The system can be spotted at Central Plaza inside a shed.

Also read: Can you fast travel in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii?

Nele Island

If there is not much to do on Rich Island, there is less so on Nele Island. The only mini-game available here is the Goro Goro Kitchen at the island's center. This spot is perfect if you wish to improve your cooking skills without any distractions.

Ad

Madlantis

This area has the second most mini-games in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Madlantis has some mini-games exclusive to the area, such as:

Pirates' Coliseum : This mini-game is located in the southeastern part of Madlantis and is a perfect crash course for naval battles.

: This mini-game is located in the and is a perfect crash course for naval battles. Royal Casino : Pirates love to gamble, and you can head upstairs to the Luxury Hotel to play poker and blackjack.

: Pirates love to gamble, and you can head upstairs to the to play poker and blackjack. Casino : You can find the casino on the northeast side of Madlantis. It has the same activities as the Royal Casino.

: You can find the casino on the It has the same activities as the Royal Casino. Bang Bang Betting Center : This spot allows you to play explosive baseball over at the northeast side of Madlantis .

: This spot allows you to play explosive baseball over at the . Gold in Madlantis: Head to the southeast side, where you can spot a gold course-esque area.

Ad

Madlantis is the ultimate pirate utopia, and you can find other recurring activities such as:

Goro Goro Kitchen : Found near the Pirates' Coliseum.

: Found Master System Console : You can access your games in the Pirate Room .

: You can access your games in the . Arcades: You can play some arcade games in Madlantis across two shops at opposite ends that are relatively close.

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.