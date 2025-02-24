How mini games work in Like A Dragon Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii

Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is a worthy entry to the iconic Yakuza franchise, and this spinoff carried everything that made its predecessors a success. From a well-written story, a stellar performance from the cast, and open-world activities, you can spend some hours doing random things instead of progressing the main story.
This article will cover every mini-game, how to play them, and where to find them. Mini-games can be easily dismissed as filler content or a waste of time; however, they offer the gaming community an opportunity to explore the world.
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii has a strong variety of mini-games
There are a few reasons to play certain mini-games in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii, such as earning extra cash, boosting your reputation, and increasing your rank as a pirate. However, the real reward is the fun you get from each mini-game. While there are four major locations for you to visit, this article will include the mini-games on your pirate ship.
Despite being a spinoff, the Ryu Go Gotoku Studio developers didn't treat it as such with a massive open-world sandbox. This could stave off the loyal fanbase of the Yakuza franchise until the next major instalment.
Here are all the mini-games you can find throughout Hawaii.
Minigames on the Goromaru
Exploring the ocean as a pirate, searching for treasure, and fighting rival pirates can be boring and lonely without crewmates or things to do. Fortunately, the Goromaru isn't a sad ship, especially with the karaoke. You can sing iconic sea shanties aboard and find the machine inside Majima's private quarters.
If you are keen to explore your culinary skills, head to the Goro Goro Kitchen and prepare meals for yourself and your crew. You can find the kitchen at the top deck, or cook meals inside Majima's private quarters.
Honolulu
You spend a good part of the game in Honolulu, the capital of Hawaii, and this area has the most mini-games in the entire game. There is plenty of side content for you to try while you are out and about, and these are some important details you should keep in mind.
You can find plenty of arcade games within the Anaconda Arcade. Here are a few things you can do from inside:
- Fighting Vipers 2
- SpikeOut FE
- Virtua Fighter 3
- Virtua Fighter 3 TB
- The Ocean Hunter
- SEGA Racing Classic 2: Battle on the Edge
- SEGA Racing Classic 2: Power Edition
Some of these games sound familiar since they pay homage to SEGA classics. If you are done with arcade games, you can try Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii's direct response to the Crazy Taxi series with the Crazy Delivery mini-game. There are two areas for you to try this mini-game:
- Aloha Street
- Anaconda Boulevard
It is worth noting that this mini-game can only be accessed after accomplishing the Stay Crazy substory. Crazy Taxi isn't the only gaming franchise the developers drew inspiration from for mini-games.
If you head southwest of the city, you can find a circuit for racing carts inspired by Nintendo's Mario Kart series. You can start participating in races after you finish the Dragon Kart in Paradise substory.
Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio isn't done taking notes from Nintendo with Mario Kart; in the city, you can do Sicko Snap, and it is identical to Pokémon Snap. This mini-game is about you taking photos and can be unlocked after finishing the Snap Those Sickos! Again! Substory at the Aloha Beach Trolley Shop.
If you are in the mood to gamble, you can head to the Gambling Hall at Fuji Street to play:
- Oichu-Kabu
- Koi-Koi
Other mini-games include:
- Pool: You can find a pool board at Diamond Head.
- Ounabara Vocational School: Unlocked after the Smartest Pirate Crew substory at Harbor Street.
- Open Road Shogi: You can play ranked, challenge matches, and puzzles at Sakura Street.
- Karaoke: You can sing a few songs at the Revolve Bar.
- Master System Console: After singing, you can play video games upstairs in the bar.
Rich Island
Unlike Honolulu, there is not much to do in this area. While exploring Rich Island, you can explore the following mini-games:
- Goro Goro Kitchen: You can head to the Central Plaza to play this mini-game.
- Goro Kingdom: This is where your rescued animals will go, located in the Residential District.
- Master System Console: The system can be spotted at Central Plaza inside a shed.
Nele Island
If there is not much to do on Rich Island, there is less so on Nele Island. The only mini-game available here is the Goro Goro Kitchen at the island's center. This spot is perfect if you wish to improve your cooking skills without any distractions.
Madlantis
This area has the second most mini-games in Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii. Madlantis has some mini-games exclusive to the area, such as:
- Pirates' Coliseum: This mini-game is located in the southeastern part of Madlantis and is a perfect crash course for naval battles.
- Royal Casino: Pirates love to gamble, and you can head upstairs to the Luxury Hotel to play poker and blackjack.
- Casino: You can find the casino on the northeast side of Madlantis. It has the same activities as the Royal Casino.
- Bang Bang Betting Center: This spot allows you to play explosive baseball over at the northeast side of Madlantis.
- Gold in Madlantis: Head to the southeast side, where you can spot a gold course-esque area.
Madlantis is the ultimate pirate utopia, and you can find other recurring activities such as:
- Goro Goro Kitchen: Found near the Pirates' Coliseum.
- Master System Console: You can access your games in the Pirate Room.
- Arcades: You can play some arcade games in Madlantis across two shops at opposite ends that are relatively close.
Like a Dragon: Pirate Yakuza in Hawaii is now available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. For more related articles, check these out:
