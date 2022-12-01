How to move the Vigor bar in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Thanks to the brand new Edit Mode, World of Warcraft: Dragonflight now finally allows gamers to adjust their UI. With this feature, players can adjust several elements of the game without using an external add-on. While this isn’t the case for all facets of the game's User Interface, the Vigor bar can certainly be adjusted.

You will probably not want to hide this feature, as it's of vital importance in navigating the Dragon Isles. After you spend some time in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight and are ready to cruise the skies, you’re going to want this meter in a convenient, easy-to-see space.

The Vigor bar can now be easily moved in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight

Shortly into your World of Warcraft: Dragonflight experience, you will gain access to a powerful red dragon. It can be customized to a fair extent, with the game even allowing you to change color scales later on. Eventually, you’ll receive a few other dragons that serve a similar function, but cannot be altered in this manner.

The Vigor Bar will be added onto your screen anytime you mount one of these new dragonriding mounts. It will take the form of three ovular shapes that glow blue. If you use your dragonriding abilities, it will consume these oval orbs, emptying them over time. Some players might find the default placement of this bar to be annoying, and may wish to move it.

The Edit Mode will let you move or hide your Vigor bar in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Through these very simple steps, you can adjust your Vigor bar’s location in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, so it’s easy for you to monitor, and won’t have it in the way during combat.

How to move your Vigor bar

Hit Escape, and select “Edit Mode” from the game menu

When the Edit Mode pops up, check the “Encounter Bar” box

The “Encounter Bar” is also the Vigor Bar, so you can move it to a suitable location or hide it

Click Save

While you’re in the Edit Mode, you can adjust several other elements of your UI, such as the Party Frames, Raid Frames, Stance Bar, Pet Bar, Tooltips, and more. Although this is a massive change to World of Warcraft: Dragonflight, it doesn’t cover everything. If you find the Vigor bar to be too large and want to shrink it on your screen, you will need to install the Bartender 4 addon.

As you progress through the MMO’s storyline, the Vigor bar may end up taking up even more space on your screen. If you're completing the optional Dragon Glyph challenges, you can unlock up to 6 Vigor slots, a significant increase from the default three.

While it won’t be extremely large, it can still be distracting as you’re flying around. Thankfully, it doesn’t show up on the screen unless you’re on one of the three specific dragon mounts.

You can even use this Edit Mode to save particular settings and load specific layouts for whatever purpose that you require. The game's latest system allows WoW players to adjust their User Interface without the use of add-ons, making it a more user-friendly experience in general.

