How to obtain the Blackflame Monk Amon spirit summon in Elden Ring

Elden Ring has a lot of spirit summons that players can try out as they explore The Lands Between for all its secrets. As players look to continue their progression in the narrative to become an Elden Lord, spirit summons can aid them greatly.

Each Spirit Ash brings something new to the table. While most of them are used primarily as a support to divert enemy attention away from the player, there are some that can outright take on a difficult encounter all by themselves.

The Black Flame Monk Amon summon is one of the most powerful spirit ashes the Tarnished will come across in Elden Ring. While it does have a high FP cost, its pros outweigh the cons, and the monk can deal an incredible amount of damage in the game.

Although highly-coveted, the Blackflame Monk Amon Spirit Ash is not that easy to come across. Here's a step-by-step guide for those who are trying to get their hands on the summon.

Obtaining the Blackflame Monk Amon spirit summon in Elden Ring

To be able to summon the spirit of Amon, players will have to wait a bit in terms of progression. The item is not present in the early parts of the game, and one will need to wait till they reach Altus Plateau at the very least before they are able to obtain the Spirit Ash.

To get their hands on the Blackflame Monk Amon spirit summon, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to:

Make their way to the Altus Plateau, which can be done in two ways. The recommended route is to piece together the two halves of the Dectus medallion and activate the Grand Lift of Dectus. The lift will automatically take them to the new region in the Lands Between.

The alternate way would be to defeat Magma Wyrm Makar, who is the boss of the dungeon to the north of Liurnia of the Lakes. He can be a pretty difficult fight to manage, depending on the type of build that players have opted for and the runes they invested in while leveling up. After defeating the boss, they will be able to access the Plateau.

After reaching the area, the Elden Ring Tarnished will have to make their way northeast towards the Forbidden Forest and look for the Hidden Path to the Haligtree. To access the Hidden Path, players will need to get a hold of two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion and activate the Grand Lift of Rold.

After gaining access to the area, the Tarnished will need to look for a secret catacomb underneath the large staircase in the main hall. They will be able to access it by navigating over a series of invisible walkways. These walkways will lead into the catacomb that they must complete.

While cleaning out the catacombs, players will eventually reach the area's boss, which will be a Stray Mimic Tear. The fight can be rather difficult for many, but with the use of reliable summons, the encounter can be made significantly easier. Upon defeating the Stray Mimic Tear boss, the Elden Ring Tarnished will automatically be rewarded with the Blackflame Monk Amon Spirit Ash.

With a 115 FP cost, the Blackflame Monk Amon is by far one of the most expensive but incredibly powerful summons that players will be able to get their hands on in Elden Ring.

The Ash summons the spirit of Amon who swore fealty to the god-slaying black flame, and as a result, became the first fire monk to have turned traitor.

