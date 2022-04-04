How to obtain the Nightmaiden and Swordstress spirit summon in Elden Ring

Elden Ring’s Spirit Summon system is a great mechanic that can often make some of the most difficult encounters in the game significantly easier. Each Spirit Ash brings something new to the table, offering something different for every encounter in the game. However, some summons are significantly more reliable and powerful than the rest.

The tier three summons in FromSoftware's latest tile are some of the most reliable Spirit Ashes in the game. The only downside is that they require a significantly greater amount of FP to cast.

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING Weapons can shape those who wield them and in turn, can be shaped by their master. Weapons can shape those who wield them and in turn, can be shaped by their master. #ELDENRING https://t.co/LkuVqCwkWg

One such summon that players have been falling in love with is the Nightmaiden, and Swordstress summon. This Noxtellian Puppet duo has made exploring some of the tougher areas in the Lands Between a breeze.

However, the summon itself is a bit difficult to come by. This guide will provide players with a step-by-step guide to obtaining it.

Obtaining the Nightmaiden and Swordstress spirit summon in Elden Ring

ELDEN RING @ELDENRING



#ELDENRING The grand towers of Raya Lucaria rise gracefully from the center of the vast lake of Liurnia, a hub of magic and war. The grand towers of Raya Lucaria rise gracefully from the center of the vast lake of Liurnia, a hub of magic and war. #ELDENRING https://t.co/qJg2Z7a6v7

The Nightmaiden and Swordstress spirits are old puppets crafted in the Eternal City. These sisters were from a cold-blooded race who elected to become puppets of their own volition. This summon features one of the hardest-hitting duos in the game and can make quick work of some of the more difficult bosses that Elden Ring has to offer.

Unfortunately, the Elden Ring Tarnished will not be able to get their hands on the Spirit Ash in the early game as the summon is locked behind a fair bit of progression.

To be able to obtain it, they will have to wait till they have reached Nokstella, the Eternal City.

To obtain it, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to,

Discover Nokstella and activate the Nokstella Eternal City Site of Grace. From this point, they must take a flight of stairs present to the left. A lot of different enemies, like slimes of different shapes, sizes, and varieties, including exploding and phalanx variants, will be waiting for them here.

After getting through the slimes, the Tarnished will then encounter enemy Nightmaidens and Swordstresses that wield whips and daggers. These enemies can do an incredible amount of damage if players are not careful. They hit hard and can stagger lock players quite easily.

After going through the initial wave of mobs, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to continue climbing till they reach the top. There they will encounter a bridge that they need to cross to reach a building on the other side. Now, there will be a fog wall that requires a Stonesword Key to unlock. Beyond this wall, a difficult encounter awaits.

Players will now need to take down a Nightmaiden and two Mimic Slimes. There are two ways by which players will be able to make the encounter significantly easier. The most reliable one is to have a strong summon on the ready, who can do a good part of the heavy lifting and distract the Nightmaiden while players deal with the Mimics.

The alternative is to bait the Mimics out by approaching them slowly till they take aggro and transform. They will then rush after the player leaving the Nightmaiden behind, and this is how the Tarnished will be able to divide and conquer.

After defeating the enemies, players will find a chest right behind where they were. Upon interacting with it, they will be rewarded with the Nightmaiden and Swordstress spirit summon.

Nightmaiden and Swordstress Spirit Ash is one of the most powerful summons in Elden Ring. However, the summon is a bit expensive and will tax players a whopping 97 FP just to get them out on the field.

However, its pros do outweigh the cons, and the FP cost is a small price to pay to make difficult fights significantly easier.

Edited by Danyal Arabi