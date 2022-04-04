How to obtain the Winged Sword Insignia Talisman that raises attack power with each hit in Elden Ring

There are a lot of ways to boost one’s attack power in Elden Ring. With Tears, Ash of Wars, weapon upgrades, and Rune investments in stats, there is a lot that the RPG offers in terms of making the game easier for players.

Attack is at times the best defense in the game, and stagger locking enemies and taking them out in a matter of seconds is one of the best ways to survive in the Lands Between.

Apart from the usual ways of powering up in the game, players who are going for a more Dex-oriented build that relies on fast attacks, are finding one particular talisman to be a go-to for all katana and dagger users. The Winged Sword Insignia has become a crowd favorite for those who have been investing a significant number of Runes in Dexterity.

The item allows the Tarnished to gain more attack power with each subsequent hit and is a must-have for players who like wielding weapons that hit fast.

However, the talisman is not something that many Elden Ring players are finding easy to come by.

Obtaining the Winged Sword Insignia in Elden Ring

Players will be able to get their hands on the Winged Sword Insignia very early on in Elden Ring. However, they will at least need to reach Liurnia of the Lakes before they are able to obtain the item.

The talisman is a drop from a boss of a dungeon, hence, to be able to get their hands on it, players will need to:

Reach Liurnia of the Lakes, which the Elden Ring Tarnished will be able to do in two different ways. The first way, which is recommended for players new to the game is to go through Stormveil Castle, defeat Godric, and then unlock the area by going through his throne room. The alternate method will be to completely scoot past Sormveil Castle.

After reaching the next area in the Lands Between, players will need to make their way to Stillwater Cave, which is to the south of Liurnia of the Lakes. It’s a cavern that is directly present to the northwest of Stormveil Castle.

After entering Stillwater Cave, players will be required to clear the area and make their way to the boss and collect the talisman. However, it’s important to carry some anti-poson boluses when dealing with some of the mobs in the duneon, as they do poison damage and can stack up the tarnished’s meter incredibly incredibly fast.

After dungeon sprawling and platforming a bit, they will ultimately reach the boss area, where a Cleanrot Knight will be waiting for them as the final obstacle. Early on in the game, the Cleanrot Knight can be an incredibly difficult fight, as the emey is relentless with it’s speed and precise attacks, and the poisonous surrounding does not do much good in helping players navigate the encounter.

Those struggling can either comeback later to face the boss, or use a powerful summon who will be able to draw the boss’s aggro and be tanky enough to take some hits, while the players gets to have some free time to get some damage in and take it out. Upon defeating the Cleanrot Knight, the Elden Ring Tarnished will automatically be rewarded with the Winged Sword Insignia.

As mentioned, the Winged Sword Insignia Talisman is one of the best items for players who are putting points into Dexterity and are relying on fast paced weapons like Daggers, Katanas, Rapiers, and Twinblades.

The talisman depicts a raised prosthetic blade, which was an honor that was bestowed on the knights who had fought alongside Malenia the Severed.

It symbolizes Malenia and her undefeated prowess in combat. While she never knew relief from the rot that she was born with, “her blade was forever beautiful - and relentless.”

When used correctly, the Talisman is capable of allowing players to deal insane amounts of damage, and it can make quick work of some of the more difficult encounters in the game.

