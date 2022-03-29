How to find Dragonlord Placidusax in Elden Ring

Elden Ring is undoubtedly a very large game, with a huge open world just waiting to be explored by the player. With so much ground to cover, it can sometimes be difficult to track down some specific monsters or bosses in order to complete the game at 100%. Dragonlord Placidusax is one such boss that can be a bit tricky to track down, but can easily be defeated once found.

How players can find and defeat Dragonlord Placidusax in Elden Ring

Dragonlord Placidusax is an optional boss that players can choose to defeat in Elden Ring. Defeating this boss is not required for players to be able to beat the game, but it is a good way for players to snag a lot of runes and some quality gear. Players can find Dragonlord Placidusax inside of the Crumbling Farum Azula, and he will engage in battle with the player when they approach.

How players can get to Crumbling Farum Azula

In order for players to reach the Crumbling Farum Azula, they must have advanced far enough in the game to have earned the Forge of the Giants Site of Grace in the Mountaintops of the Giants. Players will then need to ensure they are rested at the Site of Grace, and tell Melina that they wish to burn the Erdtree. This will have players teleported to a bridge located near Crumbling Farum Azula.

Making it to Dragonlord Placidusax

Elden Ring players must make their way through the temple from the Site of Grace Beside the Great Bridge (Image via Elden Ring)

The easiest way for players to get to Dragonlord Placidusax is if they have already been to Crumbling Farum Azula, they can just fast-travel to the Site of Grace called Beside the Great Bridge. Otherwise, players will have a lot of fights to go through to make it to the Site of Grace. Once there, players will need to backtrack outside the Site of Grace and go through the Dragon Temple and outside the front.

Outside the temple

Once players have made it to the outside of the temple, they need to walk to the edge nearby and look down for a set of floating rocks. Players need to take these rocks down to the bottom where there is a platform full of graves. Players can walk to the empty grave and use the action button to lie down in it. This will prompt a cutscene and then the bossfight with Dragonlord Placidusax will begin.

Fighting Dragonlord Placidusax

Elden Ring players will be able to slay this dragon with careful dodges and claim their runes (Image via Shirrako/YouTube)

Players can easily be frightened by the looks of this two-headed dragon and the size of the creature. However, the attacks of this boss are very slow and can easily be avoided by players. Once they have dodged the attacks, players can counter-attack the Dragonlord. Once slain, he will drop 280,000 runes as well as Remembrance of the Dragonlord that players can trade for some powerful items.

