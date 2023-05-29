The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom has some of the best mechanics in recent RPG history, which have duly propelled it as the frontrunner to win Game of the Year in 2023. However, if you are still in the early game, your life in Hyrule can be made much easier with the Construct Bow, arguably the best of its kind during this stage. This is a comprehensive guide for quickly obtaining the Construct Bow in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.

As you venture into Hyrule on your quest to defeat Ganondorf, you will begin traversing the Great Sky Island as your starting point. The game is not forgiving, as you will encounter enemies from the onset. Hence, you should aim to be equipped with the best weapons possible at every stage.

In early-game, you most likely have the Old Wooden Bow in your inventory. However, as its name suggests, it is one of the weakest bows in the entire game. Hence, aim to get the Construct Bow as early as possible. Fortunately, it is very straightforward to get this weapon.

Where to find the Construct Bow in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom?

To get the Construct Bow, you have to defeat the Captain Constructs. These abominations spawn at various locations across Great Sky Island and initially need some skill to defeat. You can find one of the first Captain Constructs in the game inside the In-isa Shrine, on the southwest corner of the Great Sky Island. Its coordinates are (0013, -1506, 1408).

You can pick up the Construct Bow after defeating the Captain Construct. Moreover, you will also be able to acquire the Fuse ability from this shrine, which is great for this bow.

Make sure to keep upgrading the Construct Bow whenever you can to increase its durability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. You can also skip the shrine and search the other areas of the Great Sky Island for Captain Constructs. Most of them will congregate around chests or near shrines. You can also get some valuable gear while exploring the Great Sky Island.

Once you get the Fuse ability in The Legend of Zelda Tears of the Kingdom, you can fuse interesting materials with your arrows to make the Construct Bow even more useful. It already comes with a base damage of five, which can be enhanced with upgrades. Hence, this is easily one of the best early-game weapons that will continue to be useful for a long time in Hyrule.

