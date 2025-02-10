The dagger in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is one of several weapons you'll come across in the open-world RPG title. It is an essential item to have when looking to engage in the game's stealth mechanics. While coming across it in the world isn't difficult, it is better to acquire a dagger early in the game to stay out of death's grasp by avoiding the brutal combat system.

This guide explains how to obtain a dagger in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2.

How to acquire a dagger in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

A dagger can be picked up from numerous places, but they all have their caveats. It can be looted from bandits or other enemies, but encountering one in the world will depend on chance.

You can also buy one from merchants like the two weaponsmiths located in Trosky Castle. However, it will take some time to unlock the region. Also, you should consider spending the limited groschen you'll have then on other important items.

One of the quickest ways to acquire a dagger in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 for free is by picking it up at Miller's house in Semine. It is a settlement that is accessible to you as soon as you complete the prologue and get control of Henry in Troskowitz. Head southwest from the latter and it won't be long before you reach Semine.

Miller Kreyzl in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 (Image via Deep Silver)

From here on out, head southwest again and you'll reach the lower area of the region. Here, you'll find Miller (dressed in a yellow top along with white headgear) at the edge of the river. Beside Miller's workstation is a shack that has hay for roofs and openings on two opposite sides.

Head inside the opening seen in this picture and go right (Image via Deep Silver)

There will be a chicken coop to the left of one of the openings. Head inside it and turn right. You'll find a table with a dagger stuck on its surface. Pick it up and add it to your inventory.

The dagger in Kreyzl's place will be stuck, as seen in the image (Image via Deep Silver)

Another region where you can find a free dagger in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2 is in the northwest part of Semine. Here, you'll come across a pond with a dock. Head up to it and look around for a picnic basket. Search inside it to find the weapon along with some bacon and Troskowitz beer.

Note: Daggers can later be purchased from Blacksmiths in Grund, Kuttenberg, and Nomad's Camp.

How to use the dagger in Kingdom Come Deliverance 2

Use the dagger to perform silent stealth kills (Image via Deep Silver)

Equipping the dagger will provide Henry with the ability to perform stealth kills on an unsuspecting enemy. Note that daggers don't need to be maintained or repaired, as it doesn't have a durability stat.

