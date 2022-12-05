How to obtain Dog Tags in Warzone 2 DMZ

There will be a fair amount of faction missions that you will be able to complete in Call of Duty: Warzone 2's DMZ mode. While a great number of these are quite easy to complete, there are several that are quite complicated and will take a fair bit of know-how to finish.

Players are having a hard time with one of the White Lotus Missions, called "Bag ’em and Tag ’em," where you are required to get your hands on four Dog Tags to achieve completion.

Obtaining these items is not the easiest thing to do in the DMZ mode, and there are many in the community who are struggling with it.

There aren't multiple ways by which you can obtain Dog Tags in the game. The available method is one of the hardest to pull off and today's guide will go over how you can accomplish the feat in Warzone 2's DMZ mode.

A guide to the "Bag ’em and Tag ’em" mission in Warzone 2's DMZ mode

Dog Tags are some of the hardest resources to collect in Warzone 2's DMZ mode. To be able to get your hands on four of them to complete the "Bag ’em and Tag ’em" mission, you will be required to take out other enemy players and then loot it from them.

Once you have killed an opponent, you will be able to collect a Dog Tag by interacting with their backpack. Hence, while looting them for weapons and resources, you will be able to collect the said item as well.

It’s important to note here that you will always be able to loot these tags off of enemy players. This means that encountering and killing NPC AQ soldiers will not net you the item. Moreover, you are not required to collect all four tags in one DMZ match to complete the mission. You can do so over multiple games, which makes it much easier to complete.

One of the best ways to take out enemy players in Warzone 2's DMZ mode is to ambush them outside some of the more important POIs or even the extraction point. Catching them off-guard will allow you to take them down much easier and then loot their backpack for the Dog Tags.

Additionally, you will also be able to start the Hunt Squad contract, which will mark a location on the map that will provide a rough location of some enemies. But, as you make your way closer to the point, the green marker will disappear.

However, it will still provide a general location of other enemy players that you can then use to collect their Dog Tags.

The “Bag ’em and Tag ’em” mission is one of the hardest to complete in Warzone 2's DMZ mode as you need to kill enemy players to get the Dog Tags, which is not the easiest thing to do.

