How to obtain the EA FC 24 Pedro Goncalves TOTS plus card for free

EA Sports has released the latest Mixed Leagues Team of the Season objective player in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Pedro Goncalves TOTS Plus card up for grabs. This Portuguese winger is somewhat of a fan-favorite in the FIFA franchise due to the various special cards he's received over the years. Fortunately, his latest special item is just as impressive.

Sporting CP has been incredible in the Portuguese league, winning the title comfortably ahead of Porto and Benfica. This team's success can largely be attributed to its offensive brilliance, which justifies the inclusion of the latest EA FC 24 Pedro Goncalves TOTS plus card as an objective in Ultimate Team. The winger has received a massive boost to his overall rating, stats, and PlayStyles with his new variant.

How to unlock the EA FC 24 Pedro Goncalves TOTS plus card in Ultimate Team

The objective has four segments (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released Dusan Tadic and Milinkovic-Savic TOTS plus cards, the EA FC 24 Pedro Goncalves TOTS plus item can also be unlocked by completing a set of tasks in Ultimate Team. You have to complete these challenges included in the objective to get your hands on the new card:

Technical Finisher: Score five goals using a player with a minimum of 80 dribbling in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Earn an 80+ x 2 players pack.

Smooth Distribution : Assist five goals in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack.

Double Up : Score and assist using a Portuguese player in two separate matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty. Earn an 81+ x 2 players pack.

Portuguese winner: Win five matches in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty while having a minimum of two players from Portugal in your starting eleven. Earn a 75+ x 5 players pack.

All these challenges can be completed in game modes like Squad Battles, Rivals, and UT Champions, which makes it accessible to all Ultimate Team enthusiasts. By accomplishing these tasks, you can also earn several exciting packs while working towards better ranks in these respective game modes.

The EA FC 24 Pedro Goncalves TOTS Plus card has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 24 Pedro Goncalves TOTS plus card itself is certainly worth unlocking due to its amazing attributes. The 91-rated item possesses the Finesse Shot+, Trickster+, and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles, along with five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot. He also showcases the following stats:

Pace: 90

Shooting: 91

Passing: 90

Dribbling: 92

Defending: 82

Physicality: 80

The objective is definitely a must-complete for Ultimate Team enthusiasts.

