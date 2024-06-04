How to obtain meat in Soulmask?

Obtaining meat in Soulmask is a little different compared to other survival games out there. The tutorial skips upon many beginner’s tips for Soulmask that are essential for playing the game, and gathering meat is one of them. While it may seem like a mundane chore in an open world, survival like Soulmask, without the proper instruction, you won't be able to have any meat in your inventory.

Soulmask is a new open-world survival game that has recently been released on Early Access. While the title has a lot of room for improvement, there are a lot of things that it does right. The setting and attention to detail are some of the many good things about the game, but sometimes it forgets to make things clear to the player, which is why many spend hours without even knowing how to acquire meat in Soulmask.

How to get meat in Soulmask?

The Stone Butcher's Knife in Soulmask (Image via Qooland Games)

The only source of meat in Soulmask is the animal. But unlike other games, you can’t simply kill them and collect the meat. Many players have complained on social media that in the initial hours of the game, they have spent hours killing animals and then checking their carcasses to collect their meat.

Unfortunately, every time they returned disheartened because there was no meat to collect. This happened because the game doesn’t tell you that, to get the meat, you have to use the Buther’s Knife on the dead animal. Using the knife on the animal, you can collect its meat as well as its hide.

Beware of the dangers of the wild (Image via Qooland Games)

This vital mechanic is, for some reason, missing from the game’s tutorial right now. No matter what weapons you use to kill an animal, the only way you can collect its meat and hide is by using the Butcher’s Knife. This knife can be crafted, you can find the blueprint for crafting the knife under the tools' menu.

At the beginning of the game, you can make your way by crafting a simple stone Butcher’s Knife. To craft this tool, you will need three stones and one branch. Later, you can unlock the steel variant and even an enchanted variant. Advanced butcher’s knife doesn’t give any special perks or abilities, except for increased durability.

