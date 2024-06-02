5 medieval MMOs to try if you liked Ghost of Tsushima

With Ghost of Tsushima's PC release making headlines, fans of the MMO community are out to take a gander at medieval MMOs that can quench the thirst for the medieval theme that this title has brought about. Since MMO is a "massive" genre that comes with a large fan and player base, along with many sub-genres, it is bound to feature many medieval titles. The themes of such games, too, vary as vividly and cater to players of numerous tastes and interests.

In this article, we shall take a look at some medieval MMOs that you are likely to enjoy if you liked Ghost of Tsushima.

Note: this article is subjective and reflects the author's opinions.

Some Medieval MMOs to try if you have enjoyed playing Ghost of Tsushima

1) Black Desert Online

Black Desert Online is a medieval MMO from a Korean Publisher Pear Abyss (Image via Pearl Abyss)

Black Desert Online is a fantasy and medieval MMORPG from a Korean publishing company Pearl Abyss. Originally released on July 14, 2015, BDO follows a free-to-play model in some parts of the world, while the English editions need to be bought.

The game features elements like housing, fishing, farming, trade, and commerce. BDO also features massive PvP (player-versus-player) siege events and castle warfare modes. The game is upheld by fans for its sophisticated and detailed character customization.

There is a tab-targeting method used in most MMORPGs, which BDO avoids. It uses an active combat system, which necessitates accurate manual aiming, dodging, and combo usage.

2) Final Fantasy XIV (2013)

FF XIV's relaunch brought the game back to life (Image via Square Enix)

Final Fantasy XIV (2013) is a medieval MMO from Square Enix that features an extensive world in which players can build and personalize their characters through various aspects like name, race, gender, and facial features.

Unlike in the original release that was discontinued in 2012, which flopped critically and commercially, players can only select to be a Disciple of War or Magic as their beginning class in this version.

Character leveling can be done by accumulating experience points and purchasing more powerful equipment. After acquiring enough XP, and leveling up, the character will have boosted stats that will make them perform better.

The primary sources of experience points are completing quests in this title, exploring instanced dungeons, and engaging in Full Active Time Events dubbed FATEs. The game is currently still popular in 2024 and has one of the highest active player bases in an MMO.

3) Guild Wars 2

Guild Wars 2 is an award-winning medieval MMO from ArenaNet (Image via NCSoft)

Guild Wars 2 is a fantasy and medieval MMO that is set in the beautiful world of Tyria. It was released on August 28, 2012 by NCSoft. The fourth entry in the Guild Wars series, this title maintains the same absence of membership fees that separated its prequel, Guild Wars, from other standard MMOs of its time.

Guild Wars 2 features one of the most immersive storylines and is an award-winning title in that aspect.

One can create characters from a selection of five races and nine professions. The unit's race and profession decide the talents they may access. Guild Wars 2 has a skill-based combat system, where players must choose just 10 talents from a much wider pool. In contrast to Guild Wars, skill slots have predefined roles in this sequel. This adds a degree of complexity to this medieval MMORPG.

4) WOW Classic

WOW classic takes players back before the release of its first expansion (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

World of Warcraft Classic is an MMORPG that has a medieval fantasy setting and was released on August 26, 2019, by Blizzard Entertainment. This title recreates World of Warcraft as it existed before the Burning Crusade Expansion.

This title's maximum level of the player characters is fixed at 60, and all its gameplay elements from the original edition are perfectly replicated. WOW Classic allows players to relive the original experience with a few modern QOL (Quality of Life) enhancements.

Players are given the option to choose from a total of eight races and nice classes which avoid expansion additions. The game world has basically reverted to its pre-Cataclysm condition, and expansion zones like Outland are kept inaccessible. To replicate the original game's patch release cycle, WOW Classic's content was delivered gradually by the devs.

5) Elder Scroll Online

ESO is a medieval MMO that has been active since 2014 (Image via Bethesda)

Elder Scrolls Online is a medieval MMORPG published by Bethesda and released on April 4, 2014. ESO is based on the beautiful world of Tamriel and has a plot that is indirectly related to the previous titles of the Elder Scrolls series.

Critics initially gave ESO mixed reviews due to its subscription model; however, its reviews later improved after a rebranding to The Elder Scrolls Online: Tamriel Unlimited in March 2015. This also switched ESO to a buy-to-play model with an optional subscription.

Like previous Elder Scrolls games, this one allows you to play in either first or third person, and the gameplay is primarily non-linear. It consists of missions, random occurrences, and free-roaming exploration of the globe. The game, however, lacks a single-player offline option, which is the exact opposite of the developers' claims. But still, ESO was able to sell over 15 million units by 2020 and grossed more than $2 billion units by 2024.