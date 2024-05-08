How to get mask cracks in Type Soul

As a Hollow in Type Soul, you will inevitably want to advance far enough to become a Vasto Lorde. This transformation results in a powerful shift in your combat strategy, allowing you to easily get through most of the game. Best of all, doing so is not difficult at all, provided that you know what to do.

If you are just starting a Hollow playthrough, it may be a little confusing to understand what you are supposed to do. This guide will quell any doubts you may have about getting mask cracks reliably.

About mask cracks in Type Soul

Official game cover art (Image via Roblox)

Mask crack is a game mechanic in this Bleach-inspired Roblox experience that allows your Hollow avatar to undergo a transformation.

This transformation is activated by pressing Ctrl and K on your keyboard at the same time. Upon undergoing every step of the Hollow transformation, you will eventually become a mighty Vastocar, the strongest version of Arrancars.

A Hollow must kill enemy Menos to become an Adjuchas. At this point, you have a choice—either undergo the transformation immediately and become an Adjucar or complete a quest to become a Vasto Lorde. Once you are a Vasto Lorde, you can complete more quests to become a Vastocar and finish the Hollow path.

Mask cracks are what facilitate these transformation sequences, with the quest to become a Vasto Lorde requiring at least 25 mask cracks. Naturally, knowing how to get them easily is necessary to reach the final stages of the Hollow progression path.

Farming mask cracks in Type Soul

Adjuchas can be found in Hueco Mundo (Image via Roblox and JustLeeahh on YouTube)

Farming mask cracks is a straightforward process, provided that your avatar is sufficiently strong. They are dropped by enemy Adjuchas, who are fearsome foes in their own right. The best way to fight them is to wait for your opportunity and use a critical attack to land a devastating hit.

You can find Adjucha NPCs in Hueco Mundo in two key spots: the mountain area close to the Colosseum and near the throne area. Additionally, they can be found in Karakura Town close to the Soul Society teleporter.

Battling an Adjucha (Image via Roblox and JustLeeahh on YouTube)

Find and defeat these NPCs to receive two mask cracks per kill. Try not to die while fighting them, as dying will cause you to lose five mask cracks, prolonging the duration of the grind.

Continue farming these until you have the required amount to progress your quest and gain immense power as a Vasto Lorde.

FAQs

What Hollow transformation requires mask cracks in Type Soul?

The Hollow form Vasto Lorde requires you to collect mask cracks to complete the transformation.

How many mask cracks do I need to farm to become Vasto Lorde in Type Soul?

You need 25 mask cracks to progress the quest to become Vasto Lorde.

Which Type Soul area can mask cracks be farmed in?

Mask cracks can be farmed in Hueco Mundo, where Adjuchas spawns are relatively more common.

