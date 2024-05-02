How to find and use Hollow Box in Type Soul

In Type Soul, Hollow is one of the three main playable races alongside Soul Reapers and Quincies. Each race has a few unique tricks up its sleeve, making them distinct and effective in combat in different ways. For Hollows, it’s the Arrancar transformation.

With this transformation, Hollows can use an item called a Hollow Box to receive a unique and powerful, boasting enough attack power to potentially carry its weight until the end game. Naturally, this makes it essential for Hollows to use the box as soon as possible.

In this guide, you will find out all about the Hollow Box, how to find and use it, and the weapon types you can obtain as a result.

About Hollow Boxes in Type Soul

Official cover for Type Soul (Image via Roblox)

The Hollow progression path involves transforming into an Arrancar at some point. Type Soul does not limit the transformation in any way, so you can become an Arrancar whenever you wish. That said, premature transformation does result in a relatively weaker Arrancar avatar.

A Hollow Box leverages this transformation to give you a mighty weapon. The weapon you receive is based on the final Hollow stage you were in before becoming an Arrancar. Expect to receive one of the following weapons after opening the Hollow Box:

Barragon’s Axe

Grimmjow’s Claws

Harribel’s Dagger

Neliel’s Lance

Nnoitra’s Scythe

Ulquiorra’s Katana

Wonderweiss’ Sword

Getting a Hollow Box in Type Soul

Gray-haired NPC in Karakura Town (Image via Roblox || Juan on YouTube)

Provided you can time it well, getting a Hollow Box is fairly simple. You must win a raid in Karakura Town, which spawns every hour of server time. So, keep an eye on the server time at the top of the screen to access the raid. After this, wait for 30 minutes and head back to Karakura Town.

Upon scouring the outer regions of the area, you will find a stone-gray house with a white-haired NPC standing on its balcony. Interact with them to access their shop and purchase the Hollow Box for 40,000 Kan.

Note that their wares are randomized and the Hollow Box may not appear in their shop inventory. Should this happen, do another raid and return to them to check their inventory again.

Alternatively, raids can drop Hollow Boxes as an exceedingly rare reward. We don't recommend doing this repeatedly since purchasing them with Kan is the faster option.

How to use a Hollow Box

Karakura Town NPC shop (Image via Roblox || Juan on YouTube)

Hollow Boxes only disappear when used and are unaffected by factors like death or timers. Interact with the box in your inventory to open it and access the unique weapon it offers.

If you roll a weapon that doesn't suit your play style, you can repeat the acquisition process to get more Hollow Boxes. There is no limit to the number of boxes you can get, so feel free to reroll until you are satisfied with the result.

Note that this can take a long time, considering the amount of RNG involved in the process.

FAQs

How much does it cost to purchase a Hollow Box in Type Soul?

A Hollow Box costs 40,000 Kan and can be purchased from the white-haired NPC in Karakura Town.

Do Hollow Boxes offer a set reward in Type Soul?

No, Hollow Boxes mainly operate on RNG and reward you with one of seven weapons when opened.

How many Hollow Boxes can I get in Type Soul?

You can get as many Hollow Boxes as you want by repeating raids and accessing the Karakura Town NPC’s shop multiple times.

