How to get Shikai in Type Soul

Type Soul features an abundance of options for Roblox players to enjoy, from playable races to weapons and gear sets. Each race has a unique ability or transformation that sets it apart from the others.

Soul Reapers who follow the Zanpakuto upgrade path have access to the Shikai form. In essence, a Shikai form enhances your avatar’s weapons and augments its movesets. With these improvements, you will be able to slice through enemies effortlessly. Naturally, this makes it a desirable ability to have.

There are certain prerequisites that you must fulfill to achieve this form, such as being a Grade 2 Soul Reaper and having the ability to meditate. In this article, you can find a complete overview of the Shikai form for Soul Reapers, along with a guide on unlocking it in Type Soul.

Type Soul Shikai: An overview

Meditation is required to unlock Shikai (Image via Roblox and Jenkz on YouTube)

The Shikai form in Type Soul is directly tied to the Zanpakuto weapon for Soul Reapers, which makes it exclusive to the race. Upon unlocking it, you can use its abilities via the keys Z, X, and C. Pressing these buttons causes one of the three unique skills to activate.

There are many different types of Shikai abilities based on the chosen elements. Like with weapons and skill paths, each Shikai ability has a set of pros and cons that make some better than the rest.

Here’s a list of the various Shikai types in the Bleach-inspired Roblox experience:

Water

Fire

Ice

Wind

Lightning

Ink

Blood

Shadow

Flower

Creation

Berserk

Confusion

Getting Shikai in Type Soul

Complete division quests and missions to reach Grade 2 (Image via Roblox and Jenkz on YouTube)

The process of unlocking Shikai can be divided into three main steps: the prerequisites, the meditation, and the boss battle. As is the norm with Type Soul, the first step is the easiest.

Firstly, you must reach Grade 2 as a Soul Reaper by completing missions and division quests to collect the necessary amount of XP. Additionally, you must have Zanpakuto upgraded to fulfill the unlock condition.

The second step is to meditate four times for a total of 20 minutes. You can find a safe zone, like the Division headquarters in Soul Society, to do so. Upon completing your fourth meditation, the game will send you to the Shikai world.

The Shikai World (Image via Roblox and Jenkz on YouTube)

Here comes the final part of getting your Shikai: talking to your Shikai and defeating them. Interact with them to answer their questions and face them in battle. Once you defeat them, you will be teleported back to the place you began meditating in with the Shikai abilities unlocked.

How to beat the Shikai boss

Fighting the Shikai boss (Image via Roblox and Jenkz on YouTube)

Defeating your Shikai is no easy feat, as every hit could spell an instant loss for you. The boss can not only demolish your HP in no time, but it can also use skills of its own. If you rush into battle without being careful, you will be struck down and sent back to the main game world.

The key to defeating this boss is to find your window of opportunity, use critical strikes, and retreat by sprinting away or using Flash Step. This a battle closer to one of attrition than a duel, as depending on your build, this fight can truly become an endurance match.

While the fight can be attempted an infinite number of times, it’s important not to die nonetheless. There is a time-based penalty for losing, as a following attempt at the boss will take up to nine minutes of meditating.

FAQs

How can I use my Shikai abilities in Type Soul?

You can activate your Shikai abilities by using the keys Z, X, and C on your keyboard.

How do I get to Grade 2 quickly as a Soul Reaper in Type Soul?

You can reach Grade 2 as a Soul Reaper quickly by completing missions and Division 12 quests for plenty of XP without much effort.

What are the different Shikai types in Type Soul?

There are 12 kinds of Shikai, including fire, water, ice, lightning, wind, ink, blood, shadow, flower, confusion, creation, and berserk.

