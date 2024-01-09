How to obtain Mutant Traits in Honkai Star Rail Critter Pick event

Honkai Star Rail fans are currently occupied with the Critter Pick event as it delivers a wholesome gameplay experience, unlike all the action-packed content in the title. Available throughout patch 1.6, this flagship event thrusts Trailblazers to research and nurture various mutations of a special lifeform, acknowledged as Ruan Mei’s creations.

Also known as Critters, these species can be created via the Lifeform Oven, although it requires a learning curve before you get the hang of the entire process. Besides, the nurturing process involves a few key elements, like the Mutant Traits, which can be infused with a parent entity to generate a special mutation.

A bunch of mutant materials can be used to provide various patterns and props for the rare creations. This article further discusses everything about the specified gameplay element in the Critter Pick event.

A complete Mutant Trait guide for the Honkai Star Rail Critter Pick event

The creation of new Critters in Honkai Star Rail requires constant research in the Lifeform Oven, using two parental entities that serve as the base attributes for them. Make sure to align their traits with the nurturing goal to obtain the required results.

The Mutant Traits require synthesis materials that are further infused towards the end of the research to generate rare creatures. It triggers a special mutation, affecting the body decoration or eyes of the rare Ruan Mei creations in the game.

Decoration Mutant Traits

A Mutant Trait is necessary to nurture rare creations (Image via HoYoverse)

Listed below are the decoration materials that provide an additional visual effect or prop to the rare creations:

Vortex of Wind

Feather of Flame

Mechanical Parts

Phlogiston

Virtual Particle

Seed

Trash

Core of Ice

Leaf of Imaginary

Protein Rice

Eyes Mutant Traits

Use the following items to mutate the eyes of the creatures during the Critter Pick event in Honkai Star Rail:

Metal

Extract of Medicinal Herbs

Eye of Lightning

Basic Ingredients

Solid Water

How to obtain Mutant Traits in Honkai Star Rail

Use the required item during nurturing to trigger mutation (Image via HoYoverse)

Firstly, all the specific trait materials can be farmed by breaking various destructible objects scattered across every location on the map. You can also acquire these synthesis items when you defeat certain enemies and mobs. Your account should already have a few of them if you have played the game for a few weeks.

That said, the Mutant Trait on a Critter can be obtained once you select the required item in the Lifeform Oven creation screen before initiating a special mutation.

This sums up everything there is to know about the Mutant Trait in Honkai Star Rail. Make sure to check out our other Critter Pick guides to swiftly progress in the event. It will be available until the end of version 1.6 before getting featured as permanent content in the Conventional Memoir.