How to obtain Stars of Ruin in Elden Ring, the sorcery that fires homing projectiles

Elden Ring’s The Lands Between harbors some of the most incredible sorcery skills that the Tarnished will be able to get their hands on and use during both the PvE and PvP situations of the game.

One such spell players have been having a rather fun time using is the Stars of Ruin, which fires stars in the form of a projectile that homes in on opponents. According to the in-game lore, the Stars of Ruin is a legendary sorcery devised by Lusat, who were “primeval sorcerers.”

The spell, when used, fires twelve dark shooting stars that pursue their target and can be cast when moving. Charging the spell will improve its potency, and many in the community find the spell incredibly useful while exploring the open world and tackling other players in PvP.

However, the spell can be a bit tough to come across, and today’s guide will go over how players can get their hands on the Stars of Ruin in Elden Ring.

Obtaining the Stars of Ruin in Elden Ring

The Stars of Ruin can be found inside the Sellia Hideaway in Caelid, which is quite a well-hidden cave that players will be able to gain access to as soon as the game starts and they drop into Limgrave.

Unfortunately, while the cave is easy to get to, the Tarnished will need a particular item before they can get their hands on the spell.

The item is part of Sorceress Sellen’s questline, and Elden Ring players will have to invest a fair bit of time and resources to make some progress on it before the item is obtained.

Hence, to be able to get the Stars of Ruin, players will first be required to:

Start the Sorceress Sellen questline, and reach up to a point where they will be able to get their hands on the Sellian Spellbreaker. This is the key item required to obtain the Stars of Ruin. And after getting the Spellbreaker, Sellen will then ask the Tarnished to seek out Master Lusat.

Players will now be required to make their way to the northeastern side of Caelid till they reach Fort Faroth. To the south of that, players will notice a sorcerer standing in front of a tall tombstone. Behind the tombstone, the Tarnished will encounter an illusory wall that can be dispelled to gain access to the Sellia Hideaway.

Upon entering the cave, players are to follow the linear path and make their way through the hordes of miners until they come upon the choice where they will either have to drop down a pit or cross a crystal. Here they will be required to pick the latter.

After jumping over a few gaps, there will be a crystal leading down in the opposite direction. Players will need to be a bit careful here as there will be a crystal snail that will be hanging on it and will attack them when approached.

After following the crystals down into the second pit. The Elden Ring Tarnished will find a barrier in the corner of the area, which can only be opened by using the Sellian Spellbreaker. There they will encounter Master Lusat, and upon interacting with whom, they will automatically be able to get their hands on the Stars of Ruin.

With a 38 FP cost and a 43 Intelligence to wield, the Stars of Ruin is a rather expensive spell to have in one’s arsenal, however, the amount of damage and utility it provides more than makes up for it.

