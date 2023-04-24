How to open Eddie’s Toolbox in Dead Island 2

As you hunt across the mad streets of Los Angeles on Dead Island 2, you’ll encounter a vast collection of weapons that you can wield. However, the rarest and most powerful weapons are often hidden behind locked containers and loot boxes. Eddie’s Toolbox is one such locked container that you’ll come across in the storyline after you leave Emma’s house in Bel-Air.

To open Eddie’s Toolbox in Dead Island 2, you’ll have to find the Landscaper's key first. This article will list the steps you need to follow to procure the Landscaper’s key and open Eddie’s Toolbox.

Landscaper's key location and opening Eddie’s Toolbox in Dead Island 2

Finding the Landscaper’s key requires you to first encounter and slay a couple of Butcher Zombie bosses and then travel back to a house in Bel-Air called Colt Swanson’s mansion, which will be marked on the map.

Before you grab the key though, you’ll encounter Eddie’s Toolbox early on in the game, tucked inside a truck behind Emma Jaunt's safehouse.

Step-by-step guide on how to find the Landscaper’s key

After you find Eddie’s Toolbox, ignore the locked container for now and continue along the storyline until you reach Santa Monica Pier.

At the Santa Monica Pier, complete the main story quest – Boardwalking Dead.

Take down the Butcher Infested Zombie named Butcho the Clown in the main quest mentioned above.

Travel back to Bel-Air.

Using Emma’s house as a landmark, locate the first house in Bel-Air, also known as Colt Swanson’s mansion, and head towards the backyard where there is an outdoor pool.

At the outdoor pool, you’ll have another Butcher Zombie Variant waiting for you called Green Thumb Eddie.

Killing Green Thumb Eddie will cause him to drop the Landscaper’s key.

How to beat Green Thumb Eddie in Dead Island 2

Green Thumb Eddie is the tougher of the two Butcher Zombies. This zombie is relentless and always ready to punch you without giving you any room to breathe. To make things even harder, weaker zombies will spawn around Green Thumb Eddie as well.

Green Thumb Eddie is fast and powerful, so dodging his attacks is a waste of time. Instead, it is recommended to shoot at his legs with a ranged weapon to slow him down, and then go for the kill.

With the Landscaper’s Key obtained, head back to Emma’s house, and open up Eddie’s Toolbox for a brand-new powerful weapon.

Poll : 0 votes