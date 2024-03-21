How to pass the time in Dragon’s Dogma 2

Occasionally, you need to pass the time in Dragon’s Dogma 2. Several sidequests require you to come back in a few days' time, and see the person again, to gain your reward, as one example. However, time is a powerful thing in this game. Some quests have a hidden timer - if you don’t head out and rescue someone from goblins, for example, the goblins might eat those people. Food goes bad with time, and so much more.

Depending on what you’re doing though, you might need to wait a few days and just pass the time in Dragon’s Dogma 2. There are a few ways you can do this, and we will look at them. What you do and when is up to you, but let’s dive into this topic.

Options to pass the time in Dragon’s Dogma 2

1) Explore the world and go on adventures

Sometimes, you just need to see more of the world (Image via Capcom)

Perhaps the best way to pass the time in Dragon’s Dogma 2 is to go into the world and explore. There are vocations to unlock, such as Warrior and Sorcerer, and doing this is worth your time and effort. You can head out and fight monsters like Griffons, Cyclopes, and Minotaurs, or just find a pack of goblins and slaughter them.

It’s worth passing the time in Dragon’s Dogma 2 with violence; that’s just the nature of the game. If you have to wait on a side quest for a few days, why not take on a different quest instead and go on an adventure?

2) Sit on a bench and wait

Occasionally, you may just want to sit down and wait (Image via Capcom)

This is the most tedious way to pass the time in Dragon’s Dogma 2 if I can be honest. You find a bench in a town that has a little cloth on it and take a seat. You’ll just sit there and do nothing until you press the cancel button to get up again.

This is certainly an option, especially if you’re watching an NPC you’re suspicious of. For example, A Beggar’s Tale in Dragon’s Dogma 2 will require you to spend a lot of time simply sitting around and waiting. If you see a bench, take a seat on that and watch the suspicious beggar.

3) Head to an inn and “Pass the time”

Hang out at the bar, where everyone knows your name (Image via Capcom)

This is my personal favorite way to spend time if you don’t want to risk life and limb. Head into an inn such as Vernworth’s Stardrop Inn and talk to the barkeeper. They’ll give you a few options - Buy a round, Pass the time, Talk, or Never mind. Make sure the inn’s icon has a beer mug on the map, and this should be an option.

Selecting “Pass the time” will shift the game immediately from Day to Night or vice versa. It’s a remarkable way to kill a few days, or if you’re waiting on an important main story quest when someone needs to speak to you at a specific time.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is now available on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC platforms. You can learn more about the game in our in-depth review.