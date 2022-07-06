How to photograph a Monksnail in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak

Players will find themselves on a variety of strange quests in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak.

In one such quest, a sailor will ask the player for a photograph of a Monksnail. There's nothing else to the quest other than taking a picture of the monster so the sailor can prove that he hasn't lost his mind.

To help the poor man out, players will need to venture over to the Frost Islands region of the game. This is where the Monksnail resides and where a photo can be snapped of it.

Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players will spot the Monksnail in the Frost Islands only at night

To start the journey towards capturing a Monksnail on film, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak players must travel to the Frost Islands. However, they need to visit the location at night because the monster is nocturnal and won't be spotted during the day.

Upon arrival in the Frost Islands, players can follow the steps given below to find a Monksnail and take its photograph:

Head to Area 8 at the northeast portion of the Frost Islands map.

Fast travel to the camp near there if it has already been unlocked.

Use a Wirebug to swing over to the frozen ship that overlooks the area.

Climbs to the very top of the ship's mast.

Look eastward, out towards the sea.

The Monksnail will be seen slowly moving across the sea and past some mountains.

Access the camera through the radial shortcuts or by opening the action menu.

Photo mode will open, and players simply need to line up the shot.

When the Monksnail is in the squared center of the camera, press the A button.

This will snap a picture of the Monksnail, and that part of the quest will be complete.

Players can go back to the sailor with the photograph to complete the quest. If this is the first time players have taken a picture of the monster, it will be added to the Hunter's Notes.

Players are recommended to go on a High Rank expedition to find the Monksnail in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Some players have noted that the monster did not appear when on a Master Rank expedition.

Choosing an expedition over a monster hunt has its advantages. Instead of the focus being on defeating a monster, there will be much more freedom to roam and complete the quest.

If the Monksnail does not appear at first, players shouldn't worry. They should simply leave the area, head back to the Frost Islands, fast travel to the Area 8 camp and repeat all of the steps again.

One last thing that players need to ensure is that they have the Area 8 camp unlocked. The theory some gamers have is that the Monksnail begins to move as soon as the player reaches the Frost Islands.

Players should unlock the camp for fast travel use, then leave and start all over again if the creature isn't there. They must immediately travel to the camp to catch it before it gets a chance to disappear.

