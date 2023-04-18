How to pick the best factions in XDefiant based on the game mode?

Ubisoft recently announced XDefiant's closed beta phase and allowed a limited number of players to access the game. It is a fast-paced multiplayer title and features different categories of characters with unique ability kits. These categories are called "Factions" and can play a significant role depending on the game mode. Players will often utilize one faction more than others as it matches their playstyle. However, some abilities can have a higher impact on the match than others, and it is essential to understand the best route to win.

This article will highlight the best factions for every game mode in XDefiant.

Faction choice guide for XDefiant's closed beta

Ubisoft has spent a long time developing the upcoming first-person shooter (FPS) title to provide the best gameplay experience for the player base. The developers have pooled the best parts from various games and ingrained them into XDefiant to create a complex shooter with varying abilities.

Keeping that in mind, let us look at the different game modes currently available alongside the best factions for them.

Domination

The Domination game mode requires players to participate in a 6v6 battlefield to take control of three points of interest on the map. Players need to maintain control of these areas to earn points, and the team reaching the score limit first wins.

It is a straightforward mode that involves a lot of gunfights and flanking. The Phantom and Cleaners faction are optimal for such a lobby as they can defend the site and attack with their abilities when necessary.

Occupy

The Occupy mode features a single control point randomly appearing on the map. Players are tasked with taking control of these areas for as long as possible throughout the map to rake in points and win matches.

This mode requires players to be able to read the pace of the match and be aware of their surroundings for flanks. Players can play the Echelon characters in XDefiant for such games and utilize the invisibility suit to gain an edge over the enemy team. The Libertad faction can also help hold down defensive positions with the area-based healing ability.

Hotshot

Hotshot mode is similar to Call of Duty's Kill Confirmed but has a twist. The kill leader becomes the "Hot Shot, "gaining movement and combat speed buff. This mode focuses on the players' mechanical ability to chain kills and secure higher points for their team. However, the kill leader can be tracked at all times and becomes vulnerable to enemy flanks.

The Echelon characters are suited for this mode as players can utilize the intel suit for scanning for enemies to kill. The Phantom characters can be an asset with their increased base health to win more 1v1 gunfights.

Escort

The Escort mode has two tasks for each side in XDefiant - one team must deliver the payload to the final area, and the other must stop them. The team completes their objective wins, and the match concludes.

The battle can be pretty one-sided if the team composition is made correctly. The Phantoms are great for this mode, as players can use one-way shields to hold positions. The incendiary abilities of the Cleaners can quickly drive away and hinder the progress of other teams.

Zone Control

The Zone Control mode is similar to domination but features 5 control points on the map. Teams need to capture these zones to score more points and secure the win for the team. This mode can get chaotic quite quickly as flanks are commonplace.

The Phantoms can be beneficial in such a mode as the control points take longer to capture, and players require dependable cover. Echelon characters can also be a great addition to the team with their invisibility suit and flanking ability.

It is important to note that every faction has pros and cons, and the proficiency of players in their factions can affect the match. However, a diverse number of picks in XDefiant can help players fight in various conditions and win with a more significant score gap.

Poll : 0 votes