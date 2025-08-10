How to ping enemies while you are down in Battlefield 6 Open Beta?

Pinging enemies in Battlefield 6 Open Beta is a key mechanic that can help you communicate useful details to your teammates. While team chat and voice comms are the most important factors in terms of communication, pings help narrow down a position, location, or objective in a multiplayer FPS such as BF6. Interestingly, you can even ping in the game after being downed.

This article will explain how you can ping enemies and places in Battlefield 6 Open Beta even when you're downed.

Pinging while being downed in Battlefield 6 Open Beta

The Ping setting is bound to the 'Q' key in this case, but it's MMB by default (Image via EA)

In Battlefield 6, if you take enough damage, you will be downed. However, this isn't the end, as you can be revived by a teammate, often the Support class player of the squad. That said, even when you're down, you can use the ping key normally. Here are some things to keep in mind:

By default, you can use the Middle Mouse Button (MMB) to ping enemies or locations in Battlefield 6 Open Beta.

You can press the same key while down to use ping normally. There are no extra settings you need to change to do so.

If you'd like to customize the keybind, however, you can do so by going into the Options menu in-game. Next, navigate to the Infantry Keybinds menu, and in the General tab, you will find the Ping option. Click on it to change it to your liking based on your comfort and hand placement on your keyboard.

Now you know how to change and use the ping command in Battlefield 6 Open Beta even when you are downed. The mechanic is fairly straightforward and does not take any special customization from the players' end.

Pinging your enemies while being downed can play a crucial role for your teammates. Hopefully, you get revived in the midst of the action; if not, your friends will still know where you were attacked from and where they must pay attention. This drives key strategic plays in the right direction and allows your team to benefit even in your absence as an active on-foot player.

