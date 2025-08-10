How to convert Valorant sensitivity to Battlefield 6

A majority of players have been searching for the optimal settings to convert Valorant sensitivity to Battlefield 6 successfully. Considering the fact that the BF6 open beta is arguably one of the first games to cross over 500,000 players during its beta, it's no surprise that fans across the globe are trying to tune in during the limited-time access period.
In this article, we will explore how you can convert Valorant sensitivity to Battlefield 6. Read below to know more.
A guide to convert Valorant sensitivity to Battlefield 6
It's quite easy to convert your Valorant sensitivity to Battlefield 6. Considering the fact that both games are tactical shooters in a way, it's best to keep your sensitivities either the same or around a similar wavelength to ensure that you have the best accuracy.
If you are a low-sensitivity player hailing from a competitive shooter like Valorant, the vastness and the chaos of BF6 might require you to tune your sensitivity to a slightly higher level.
That said, here's how you can convert Valorant sensitivity to Battlefield 6:
- Launch BF6 from Steam or using EA Play.
- Proceed to log in using your credentials.
- Once done, go to the settings tab, and from here, navigate to the 'Mouse & Keyboard' section.
- Go to the sensitivity slider, and before you input your sensitivity, proceed to convert it using this calculation: 1 Valorant sensitivity (800 DPI) = 38.984 Battlefield sensitivity (800 DPI)
- Make a note of your sensitivity, and drag the slider as per your preference.
It must be noted that, if you happen to play Valorant in a stretch aspect ratio, such as 4:3 or 5:4, the sensitivity converted from the game might feel a tad bit off in BF6's native resolution. You can either fine-tune it as per your requirements, or simply change the aspect ratio of the latter to a stretch-res.
